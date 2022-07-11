More than 5,000 music fans were at the gig. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust

Piece Hall gigs: Photos of legend Tom Jones playing an epic show in Halifax last night

The one and only Tom Jones brought the curtain down on a sensational series of gigs at The Piece Hall in Halifax, with a sell-out show at the historic venue last night.

By sarah fitton
Monday, 11th July 2022, 9:33 am

There had been much anticipation for Sir Tom's gig, and he did not disappoint.

The sell-out crowd were treated to a set from his incredible career, including Green Green Grass, Sex Bomb, Growing Old, It’s Not Unusual, What’s New Pussy Cat, Delilah, Kiss and You Can Leave Your Hat On.

