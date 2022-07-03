The award-winning singer-songwriter brought style, glitz and a hit-packed set to delight a capacity crowd of more than 5,000 at the historic venue.

Taking to the stage Paloma said: “It is so great to be here, this is such a wonderful place – it’s beautiful!”

Opening with 2020 hit Gold, Paloma followed it with such hits as Monster, Cry Baby, Stone Cold Sober, Upside Down and Lullaby before a three-song finale of Can't Rely On You, Changing and smash hit Only Love Can Hurt Like This.

Live At The Piece Hall 2022 continues tonight with Paul Weller taking to the stage. Duran Duran play on Tuesday, followed by Primal Scream on Friday and Tom Jones next Sunday (July 10).

Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust.

1. Piece Hall gigs: Photos of Paloma Faith wowing at a sell-out show in Halifax last night The award-winning singer played to a sold-out crowd. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust Photo Sales

2. Piece Hall gigs: Photos of Paloma Faith wowing at a sell-out show in Halifax last night Fans flocked to see the singer perform. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust Photo Sales

3. Piece Hall gigs: Photos of Paloma Faith wowing at a sell-out show in Halifax last night Crowds were treated to a all of her hits. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust Photo Sales

4. Piece Hall gigs: Photos of Paloma Faith wowing at a sell-out show in Halifax last night The show was part of Live at The Piece Hall 2022, which has also seen the likes of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds playing. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust Photo Sales