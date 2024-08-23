Pixies at The Piece Hall: 28 wonderful songs crammed into epic setlist

Seeing the Pixies live is a curious experience – the band were on top form at the Piece Hall last night, with 28 wonderful songs crammed into an hour and a half.

But with absolutely no banter with the audience it felt strangely disengaged, although at least they didn’t play in the dark as they did when I saw them a few years ago at the o2 Academy in Leeds!

With support from Newcastle band Pale Whites, who are definitely ones to watch, their original line up of Black Francis, Joey Santiago on lead guitar, Dave Lovering on drums and new member Emma Richardson (ex Black Skulls) on bass they start with Gouge Away and Wave of Mutilation from 1989’s Doolittle, delighting their fans in a sold out but chilly Piece Hall, followed by a cover of the Jesus and Mary Chain’s Head On. They mixed songs from all four of their classic 80’s and 90’s albums (Surfer Rosa, Bossanova and Trompe le Monde making up the rest of the quartet) with Monkey Gone to Heaven and Here Comes Your Man, with arguably one of the best middle eights ever, being highlights for me and sparking a mass singalong.

40 years after they formed, the band sounded tight, with Black Francis in fine voice in both the raucous shouty and gentle melodic places – hallmarks of their sound. Since their acrimonious split in 1993 and subsequent reformation they have continued to record new music and gave an airing to two tracks from Night the Zombies Came, due for release in October. These unfamiliar tracks – The Vegas Suite and Chicken created a slight mid set lull but were followed by a triumphant last lap, which included the rarely played In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song) from 1987’s Demos, showcasing Emma Richardson’s fine voice; her bass playing and vocal harmonies had been superb throughout.

Halifax, UK, 21th August 2024. Black Francis, vocalist and guitarist of American rock band Pixies playing a live gig in the Piece Hall. Credit: Ernesto Rogata