The birds may be fibre glass rather than flesh and feathers, but they appealed to Rachel and James Murray’s passion for culture and have brought work to a standstill at their site, The Boathouse offices, next to Hull marina.

The 42 puffin sculptures, which stand 5ft high, have been brought in from manufacturers in Poland to play a starring role in the Puffins Galore! animal trail.

They are now being decorated by artists who responded to the brief of telling a story of the East Coast, its local wildlife, green energy and climate change.

The puffin sculptures which are now being painted up, have arrived in Hull and will be distributed to create a new animal trail throughout East Yorkshire. Rachel and James Murray with a fibre glass puffin outside the Boathouse offices in Hull.

Mr Murray, an architect, said: “I come from a creative industry and I think art and culture is very important so we were happy to pause our project to accommodate the puffins.”

Puffins Galore! was launched with funding from Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District and East Riding of Yorkshire Council as part of their drive to boost tourism and increase visitors.