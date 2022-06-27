Play review by Julia Pattison: Zog and the Flying Doctors at York Theatre Royal

It was a heartening sight to see so many families streaming into York Theatre Royal’s auditorium, all of us eager to see Freckle Productions’ adaptation of this much loved book. Photo submitted

Venue: York Theatre Royal

Review by: Julia Pattison

Even before I had two grandchildren, I was a big fan of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s endearing children’s books, and have particularly enjoyed sharing the regular reading of Zog and the Flying Doctors – the smash-hit sequel to Zog – with my two little buddies.

It was a heartening sight to see so many families streaming into York Theatre Royal’s auditorium, all of us eager to see Freckle Productions’ adaptation of this much loved book.

We were not disappointed, and with a Bang, Crash, Thump we were off!

My grandchildren, like many others, sat agog at Zog, he was so real, as if he’d just bounded off the page and onto the stage; all credit to Ben Raymond who captured the essence of this loveable character so well.

Along with Zog’s Flying Doctor crew, Princess Pearl (delightfully portrayed by Lois Glenister) and Sir Gadabout (nobly played by Alex Bloomer) they tended to a sunburnt mermaid, a unicorn with one too many horns and a lion with sniffles and sneezes.

Directed and adapted with wonderful eye for detail by Emma Kilbey, marvellous music and lyrics by Joe Stilgoe, along with brilliant choreography by Tom Jackson Greaves and Edwin Ray, this show was a delight to experience by young children and accompanying adults alike.

The joy on young faces on seeing this well-loved tale come to life before their very eyes spoke volumes, particularly post Covid after they’ve all missed out on live theatre for so long.

From seeing the sense to wear a hat in the sun, to positive reinforcement of following your dreams regardless of gender and role expectations, (all done without ever preaching) this talented troupe had us all enthralled with their vibrant singing, dancing, puppetry and audience participation.

Danny Hendrix commanded the stage as Pearl’s uncle, The King, his engaging performance as a pantomime villain, going down a storm with his young, excited audience.