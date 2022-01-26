Pocklington-based singer’s band InVisions set to release third album

York ‘Metalcore’ band InVisions, fronted by Ben Wilkinson, will release its third Album entitled Deadlock on Friday, February 11.

York ‘Metalcore’ band InVisions will release its third Album entitled Deadlock following a string of three singles over the past months (Annihilist, D V P E and Deadlock).

Ben Wilkinson (AKA Ben Ville) is the singer in the powerful four-piece band.

A spokesman said: “The band has had an exciting career with tours across the UK, Europe and headlining one of the stages at Download Festival in 2018, playing to 7,500 people.

“The new singles were showcased on their most recent tour across the UK in December. Despite the recent Covid outbreak, they were still able to get out and play to a small selection of their fans.”

Deadlock will be available on Youtube, Spotify, Apple Music from February 11. Visit www.invisionsofficial.com to find out more information.