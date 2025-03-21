We’ve had the pleasure of writing about some incredible performances coming to Wakefield in 2025, but let’s take a moment for those venues loved and lost over time.
Westgate still remains a hub of clubs and bars, but over time names such as Casanova’s and Havana have made way for Kindred Spirit, Club Nocturno and many more; still going strong as of writing but perhaps still tinged with nostalgia for many long-time locals in the area.
We’ve taken a look back at 11 establishments considered the social hubs for a night out in the city, including the ever evolving list of establishments that frequented the old Picture House on Westgate ; do you have any memories of visiting one of these places and are you hoping to see perhaps a return of one or two franchises in the near future?
