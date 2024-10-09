PQA Leeds North & Bardsey’s young performers to share the stage with G4 in December
G4, renowned for their success on ITV's The X Factor will deliver a festive and atmospheric concert, featuring timeless classics such as "O Holy Night," "Silent Night," and "Walking in the Air." PQA Leeds North & Bardsey students will take to the stage, performing two additional festive favourites, "Sleigh Ride" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."
Principal of PQA Leeds North & Bardsey, Laura Nicholson, expressed her pride in the students, saying, “I'm absolutely thrilled that students from PQA Leeds North & Bardsey have been selected to perform with the incredible G4 this Christmas, alongside their peers from our sister academy PQA Leeds East.
This is such an amazing honour, and a testament to the outstanding progress our students have already made since the academy launched in September. We know that G4's Christmas tour is always completely magical, and our students can't wait to take to the stage!”
PQA offers weekend performing arts classes for young people aged 4-18, providing opportunities like this to help them grow in confidence and develop their talents. PQA Leeds North & Bardsey is enrolling now and is welcoming those aged 6-18 to join now to be part of the December performance. The academy runs every Saturday from 9:45am – 1pm at Bardsey Primary Academy.
For more information about PQA Leeds North & Bardsey, to book a free taster session and to enrol, visit https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/leeds-bardsey/
