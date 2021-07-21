PREVIEW: Bacharach fan John Reilly gets Close To You as Sheffield City Hall reopens

John Reilly and musical director pianist Lewis Nitikman, with full band, will reopen the ballroom at Sheffield City Hall

It will herald an emotional audience reunion when Sheffield's own Radio Two sensation John Reilly and musical director pianist Lewis Nitikman, with full band, perform the classic up close to their first live audience since the pandemic shutdown..

The Definitive Burt Bacharach Songbook, their feel-good-factor show, will mark the re-opening of shows in the ballroom at.Sheffield City Hall, on Thursday, September 2, at 7.30pm.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets are £25 (inc. service/booking fee. Purchase may be subject to handling and fulfilment fee.) - visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.

It has been rescheduled four times - from last September, then January and March. All original tickets remain valid.

Following hugely successful, sold-out concerts both in Sheffield and Liverpool over the past few years, they are excited to be encouraging live audiences back to the Steel City.

"After a very long closure to the public, we are so looking forward to reopening Sheffield City Hall's doors in style," said John, who will be performing with his full band The Smooth Operators, including extra vocals from Rachel Raynor.

His own latest single, LaLaLa (Bulletproof) was a huge success on national radio.

John Reilly

But this show will see him performing hits written for artistes such as Dionne Warwick, Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley, Gene Pitney, The Carpenters and so many more.