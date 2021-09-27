Chubby Brown

The controversial comic, whose real name is Royston Vasey, is due to perform at Whitby Pavilion on Saturday, October 2 but protesters claim his jokes are offensive and divisive.

They are urging Scarborough Borough Council, which owns Whitby Pavilion, to call off the gig and are planning to stage a protest outside the venue on the night of the performance.

It comes after his show at Sheffield City Hall was cancelled by the Sheffield City Trust, which said it does not reflect its values.

Caitlin Webb-Ellis, 33, who organised the Whitby protest, said: “We're really hoping to just send the message to people of all races, religions, genders and sexualities, that the language that he uses and his acts aren't acceptable.

“I think there are lots of people who feel very strongly about this and I am really hoping for a good turnout.

“He should not be given this platform. If he wants to perform his act, there are places that will still have him, but it just shouldn't be these big council venues and we shouldn't be endorsing this kind of thing.”

The performance was due to go ahead at Whitby Pavilion in October 2020 but was postponed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The venue’s website states: “The legendary Chubby Brown may not be everyone’s cup of tea but a lot of people like tea! Chubby came from a tough start in life to become one of the most successful comedians in the world.”

Mr Vasey has been approached for a comment.

The 74-year-old North Yorkshire entertainer recently spoke out against the cancellation of his gig at Sheffield City Hall, which was scheduled for January, and more than 39,000 people have signed a petition which states he should be allowed to perform.

In a statement released after the cancellation, the comedian said he initially felt “anger and disbelief”.

He added: “I have been performing at the City Hall annually for the last 30 plus years and have always had great nights there and a wonderful working relationship with the management and staff at the City Hall, and my fans have always come along and supported me in their thousands through the years.