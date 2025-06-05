Pulp: 'We’re not going to go off on a jazz odyssey or anything like that'

Pulp. Picture: Tom Jackson

No new music accompanied the group’s reunion tours in 2011 and 2022 and singer Jarvis Cocker’s occasional promises of new songs only yielded a solitary 2013 single, After You, dusted off from a decade-old demo.

However, last September in Chicago came the first indication that something was afoot. At the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom the band gave Spike Island its live premiere. At the dates in Canada and the US that followed, more previously unheard material began to appear.

By December the band had announced that they had signed to Rough Trade Records and on April 10 a plethora of posters popped up around their home city announcing the imminent arrival of their eighth album, More. Tomorrow it will finally be released.

“It’s quite a long time, that,” notes drummer Nick Banks matter-of-factly when the long gap is mentioned by The Yorkshire Post. Up until last year, he says, it had “absolutely not” crossed his mind that Pulp might have another album in them.

“We did a run round of gigs in 2011 and 2012 and we very specifically said at that time said um-um, we are not making any new music, we are just playing stuff that the kids – or old people – want to hear because the idea of making new music is quite daunting; you think if it’s anything like last time it could take a couple of years to get it to a state of being able to be released – and that’s a long time these days,” he explains. “But this time we were persuaded.

“We played some concerts last year and at a couple of the soundchecks Jarvis was bringing a new song to everyone and saying, ‘Do you fancy trying this bit?’ Then when he did it with another song you start thinking, uh-oh, what’s all this about?

“To be brutally honest, I was, like, I’m not sure I want to get involved with making new music because it could take a lot of your time and energy. I was wary and certainly me and Candida (Doyle) were looking at each other thinking where’s this going to go? We had a couple of conversations and she said, ‘Jarvis is going to make and write new music whatever so we might as well going along with it and see what happens’. So that’s what we did.”

Banks admits that the death in 2023 of bass guitarist Steve Mackey had “played a factor” in focusing band member’s minds. “When you’re faced with such a loss of someone who you’d been so close together with, I think it can focus the mind as to one’s own mortal fragility,” he says. “So while you’re still got one’s marbles and the wherewithal and aptitude to at least give it a go, why not? So we had some sessions where we all got together – I called them creative days, where we’d get in a room and bash some musical ideas out and see what came out – and once we’d got a few things under our belt Jarvis played a few rough ideas to Jeannette (Lee), our manager, and she said, I think you’ve got enough decent material for a record. So he said to us, ‘Shall we make an album?’

“My first response was if it takes a year of people sat around in a studio while people t** around, I’m not interested because our last two albums, This Is Hardcore (in 1998) and We Love Life (in 2001) both had different gestation periods but both of them took bloody ages. By the time you’d think a song was finished, someone would go ‘Maybe we put a kazoo solo on there?’ Time dragged on and on and by the time you realised, you’d been sat on a sofa for a year which was no fun. So I said if this takes a year like the others did I don’t wnat to get involved – and very surprisingly Jarvis said, ‘I agree. I don’t like being in the studio any more, it’s boring, so I want to do a record really quickly’.”

Fortunately, Arctic Monkeys producer James Ford proved “the perfect person to facilitate a speedy recording”. Within three weeks of entering Ford’s studio in Walthamstow, they had emerged with a “90 per cent finished” album. “Three weeks previously, we’d not even got the hi-hat sound,” Banks says. “To be doing just under a song a day for three weeks was record pace, so that was extremely pleasing for everyone.”

Four decades into the band’s musical journey, Banks believes that what makes the the core quartet of Cocker, Doyle, Mark Webber and himself tick is the fact that “every person’s uniqueness and contribution affects everyone else’s”.

“Jarvis wouldn’t have made a record that sounds like this without Candida, Mark and myself,” he says, “especially with Candida’s style of keyboard playing that really does stamp the Pulp feel on things. She’s had very arthritic hands she was about 17 and that makes her play in a unique way. You’re not going to get ‘let’s do a boogie-woogie song’ because her finegrs wouldn’t allow her to play that, so you get a different, anti-technique process, which Pulp has always been about, we’re not going to go off on a jazz odyssey or anything like that, and similarly Mark has his own way of approaching guitaring that’s not searing, blow-your-face-off soloing or posturing and all that rubbish. So it affects everyone in different ways – that’s the magic of the band. The way I play will affect how the band plays and vice-versa.”

One of Pulp’s longest-serving members, Banks recalls seeing Cocker’s fledgling group performing in 1983, three years before he joined them. “They blew my mind, they were the polar opposite of the music I was listening to at the time,” he says. “I met Jarvis a few times, he was a bit of an oddball but there were a lot of oddballs in Sheffield at the time. But Pulp were so much better than everyone else. Then they became more angular and aggressive and bit darker but I still thought it was fantastic music and presented in a fantastic way, so we tried to go and see them whenever time and money allowed. Then one day there was a piece of paper stuck to The Leadmill wall saying ‘Pulp want drummer’ and the cliché is life was never the same after that moment, but it’s kind of true...I saw that and thought, that is the job for me.”

Eighteen months ago, after Banks published his memoir So It Started There, he asked Cocker if there had been any other contenders for the role. “He sort of smiled and looked enigmatically out of the window, then just went ‘no’,” he recalls, laughing loudly.

The band’s writing methods remain largely the same. “Jarvis will come into the rehearsal room saying ‘I’ve got these chords’ and he’s gots lots of ideas for words in his head, but we all sit down and contribute to the music,” Banks says. “We’ll say tomorrow, let’s all bring one idea and that idea is very much an elastic concept. It might be ‘I’ve got three chords, let’s try that’ or it might be we want to jam a song based on the wind in the trees and see how that concept would transfer itself to music.”

But one difference this time was that Cocker had written his lyrics beforehand. “Normally you’d just get mumblings down the microphone, you didn’t know what the words were,” Banks says. “I think that’s why maybe this studio session was so quick because he’d got a lot of words ready. I think Jarvis was very much a do-your-homework-on the-bus-on-the-way-to-school person, but this time he’s got mature and he did his homework in advance, so that was a bonus.”

The lyrical concerns of More will be familiar to long-time fans, but Banks believes Cocker’s perspective has subtly shifted with age. “I think with all of us, we’re maybe less gung-ho about things and have the maturity to think rationally and reasonably – going back to the idea of not wanting to be in a studio for a year grappling with songs,” he says. “On the record Jarvis is singing about a lot of feelings. Blokes are notoriously bad for discussing feelings, so that’s a great thing that in his davanced years he can finally speak about such weighty matters.”

Banks might be the only member of Pulp who still lives in Sheffield, but he believes it remains the band’s spiritual home. “It just gives you a perspective on things, it’s kind of hard-wired in,” he says. “Even though I’m the only one who’s kept it real by living in Sheffield, with Jarvis and Mark – although he’s from Chesterfield – you still carry a Sheffield attitude with you that’s inside all the time. Maybe not suffering fools gladly and not getting overly excited about something that you’ve done that most people would say ‘that’s brilliant’, you’d just go, it’s all right. I think that attitude stays with you and everyone’s still proud of coming from this part of the world.”

After years of being asked if Pulp would perform at Tramlines Festival in Hillsborough Park, this year they’ve finally agreed – and have curated a full day’s line-up to commemorate the occasion. “When it came to setting up the tour we knew we’d have to play a Sheffield concert. We’ve played at Sheffield Arena shed loads of times and when we play there it’s great but you can feel a bit of Groundhog Day that you’re going back there, so we were thinking about trying somewhere else​​​​​​​ and I just said, Tramlines would have us in a heartbeat​​​​​​​, I go virtually every year ​​​​​​​(with his side project Everly Pregnant Brothers) and as long as it’s not chucking it down it’s absolutely fantastic.

“It’s not a massive site although you’re still going to get 45,000 there on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday and it’s a great atmosphere, a whole range of people go there. It’s not just for old baldies nodding along to some old band, lots of young people ​​​​​​​go and have a great time.

“So I showed them a few pictures of the Everlys playing to a great crowd and stuff and they said OK. Then Tramlines said, ‘If you want to put on the whole day then it’s great’. Whether any of my suggestions have got on, I don’t know, but I’m not going to throw my toys out of the pram.”

Cocker’s son’s band Spanish Horses are on the Friday bill along with his nephew’s band Femur – “No nepotism there whatsoever,” Banks jokes – while the Everly Pregnant Brothers will play on the Saturday afternoon.

“I’m doing double bubble that weekend,” the drummer says, cheerfully, adding: “It’s my 60th birthday on the Monday afterwards, so I shall be celebrating all weekend.”