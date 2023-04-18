Another huge name has been announced to the amazing list of acts who will perform at Halifax’s Piece Hall later this year.

American rockers Queens of the Stone Age have today (Tuesday) announced three UK headline shows – their first in five years – which include a date at the historic Halifax venue.

In a major coup for the venue, frontman Josh Homme and the rest of the band will play in the iconic open-air courtyard on Tuesday, June 20.

The gig will herald Queens of the Stone Age’s much anticipated return to the UK and first live performances in the country since the 2018 Villains tour, which saw the group described as “the greatest rock’n’roll band on the planet” in a five star review in The Guardian.

A huge line-up is planned for The Piece Hall this summer. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “What a coup to be able to host Queens of the Stone Age for their first UK gig in five years.

“I know the crowds here in Halifax will do us proud and give this iconic and highly respected band the welcome they deserve when they hit the stage in our courtyard this summer.

"This is an amazing opportunity to see a world class act in a stunning and unique heritage setting.”

Isle Of Wight-based four-piece Coach Party – recently tipped by NME as “glittering new indie-grunge” and “dazzling pop goodness” by DIY – will perform in support.

Queens of the Stone Age

As reported by the Courier yesterday, Limp Bizkit have also been added to the line-up of headliners for 2023’s Live at The Piece Hall.

Other acts include Orbital, The Charlatans, Johnny Marr, Sting, Madness, James, boygenius, War On Drugs and The Lumineers.

Tickets for Queens of the Stone Age go on general sale from Friday (April 21) at 9am via ticketmaster.co.uk and are available for artist presale from tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9am via qotsa.com .

Cuffe and Taylor - the promoters who brought Britney Spears, Lewis Capaldi, Duran Duran and Kylie to Scarborough - have agreed a five-year deal to co-promote shows with The Piece Hall Trust.