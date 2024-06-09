Gptian will be performing in Sheffield and Middlesbrough.

Reggae dancehall star Gyptian is set to return to British shores this summer when he hits Empire in Middlesbrough on Saturday July 27 and Network, Sheffield on Saturday August 3 in between a string of festival dates.

Gyptian, aka Windell Beneto Edwards, was born to an Adventist mother and Rastafarian father and found his musical calling at the age of seven by singing in church.

Under the wing of renowned promoter Mr Wong, who created the careers of I Wayne among others, Windell became Gyptian and his career blew up with Serious Times in 2005 with its hypnotic nyabinghi drums, smooth vocals and lyrics that pleaded for an end to violence and crime. Serious Times exploded across Jamaica and went to number one, putting Gyptian in the company of Jah Cure and Fantan Mojah, artists who were known for fighting for peace and justice in a roots reggae style.

Gyptian released his debut album, My Name Is Gyptian, in 2006 on the VP label. Second album I Can Feel Your Pain came in 2008, an album heavily influenced by contemporary R&B.

In 2010, Gyptian achieved international success with Hold You, which put him back in the spotlight and went double platinum in the UK. It was followed by a soca remix of the track, a hip-hop remix with rapper Nicki Minaj as guest, dubstep remixes from Diplo and Toddla T, plus a full-length album of the same name.

In 2013, he returned with the album Love, Sex and Reggae, a more pop-oriented effort with Diplo returning as a producer. With streams nearing a billion across digital platforms, Gyptian’s global popularity shows no sign of slowing down.

Gyptian said: “Hold tight Middlesborough and Sheffield this summer, can’t wait for these shows, it’s going to be special!”