Jon McClure of Reverend and The Makers. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

The Sheffield five-piece announce upcoming nationwide tour of 15 dates in November.

Reverend and The Makers have announced details of a major UK tour in November 2024.

The Sheffield indie outfit, fronted by Jon McClure, will perform their ‘Is This How Happiness Feels?’ tour taking in 15 dates, opening in Lincoln on November 8 and concluding at Manchester Academy on November 28. The tour features two Yorkshire dates – Holmfirth Picturedrome on November 9 and Leeds University Stylus on November 22.

Surprisingly, no Sheffield show has been announced, but reading between the lines of Jon McClure’s social media posts, it could certainly be on the cards.

Speaking about the tour announcement, lead singer Jon McClure said: “I’m made up to be going on tour again – it’s been too long since we last played any shows. Having toured Heatwave In The Cold North a couple of months before its release, I’m looking forward to playing more songs from that album and maybe testing out a few from the next one.”

It will be the first time the full band have toured since February 2023. It follows their seventh studio album, Heatwave In The Cold North, which debuted at number six in the Official Charts in May last year, giving the band their first Top 10 album since their iconic debut album The State of Things, which reached number five in 2007, and their biggest single in over a decade.

Much to their fans delight, the band have been in the studio recently making new music, and if their latest offerings are anything to go by, the ‘#RevArmy’ are in for a treat.