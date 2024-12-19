Reverend and the Makers bid for Christmas number one
Sheffield stalwarts Reverend and the Makers are hoping to bring a little festive cheer to their fans as they are in the running for a Christmas number one.
Their latest single, Late Night Phone Call, was released on the November 15 and the band have teamed up with the Samaritans to raise some money along the way.
The song has received rave reviews and has been retweeted by the likes of Liam Gallagher, Vicky McClure MBE and comedian Lucy Beaumont and has been played on the likes of Sunday Brunch and The Last Leg.
“I knew we had a good song from the start. It’s strange because it doesn’t mention Christmas at all, so it’s not really a Christmas song. It’s got a video I love and I’m happy to see it being so well received,” frontman Jon McClure admits.
The band have had a pop-up shop at Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre all week (open until Thursday December 19) where there have been live acoustic performances from the likes of Lottery Winners, Pablo Carrizo, The Outcharms and Daz Cadwallander.
The shop has a range of limited-edition CD’s, T-shirts and other memorabilia. It also has the new mini album, Is This How Happiness Feels which is unavailable online and has an exclusive demo of their upcoming new single Twenty Seven Passed Midnight – due to be released in 2025.
There will also be the opportunity to donate to Samaritans whose staff have been on hand all week in the shop.
Jon McClure spoke about the importance of the charity and their tireless work: “They save people’s lives, especially at Christmas – it’s a time of melancholy and sadness for a lot of people.
“I personally have lost a lot of people in my life to suicide and I’m not afraid to admit that I’ve called them myself before and know first-hand the amazing work that they do,” McClure reveals.
You can contact the Samaritans by phone on 116 123 (free from any phone) and you can donate to the Sheffield branch on this link: https://justgiving.com/sheffieldsamaritans
