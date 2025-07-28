Review: Deer Shed Festival, Baldersby Park, Topcliffe, North Yorkshire

Ibibio Sound Machine performing at Deer Shed Festival. Picture: Wilf Gill

Hamish Hawk and Ibibio Sound Machine are among the highlights at the family-friendly festival.

The theme for this year’s Deer Shed Festival is ‘a sense of place’. It invites an embrace of the countryside that includes tree climbing and wood building activities for young children, boating on the park’s lake, and efforts to embed sustainable practice into the three-day event.

Such is the preponderance of family activities that it’s easy to forget that this is a music festival. Even Nadia Reid, gazing from the stage of The Lodge, wistfully notes she, “should’ve brought my children”.

The New Zealand-born, Manchester-based singer-songwriter instead performs songs about motherhood, largely drawn from fourth album Enter Now Brightness. Her voice has the purity of Joni Mitchell but, accompanied by occasional fiddle, her ‘sad girl folk’ is perhaps more closely aligned to the genteel side of Laura Marling’s output.

Kae Tempest performing at Deer Shed Festival. Picture: Ruby Connery

She’s followed by Northern Irish musician Joshua Burnside. His Celtic folk, on which he primarily plays banjo, is firmly rooted in the traditional. The lyrics nonetheless reflect modern sentiment, with a cheer rising from the tent when he notes it, “Doesn’t matter where you’re from / The Tories fucked us all” (‘Marching Round The Ladies’).

Also rooted in the traditional are The Unthanks, whose gothic folk is centred on the spectral harmonies of sisters Rachel and Becky. The Northumbrian outfit are best known for being ‘miserable buggers’ who explore working-class histories and experiences, such as the heart rending ‘The Testimony Of Patience Kershaw’. They nonetheless take a break from their usual set to play ‘a song for peace’, which is a cover of Robert Wyatt’s ‘Lullaby For Hamza’.

The band’s sentiment is echoed on the Main Stage when Jacob Alon performs in front of the Palestinian flag. The Fife-born musician has yet to write anything that matches the devastating, tremulous quality of their Jeff Buckley-style falsetto, all too often tipping into over familiar indie-folk territory. Yet they bring an intimacy and sense of welcome to the stage that suggests they’re one to watch for the future.

They perform straight after Honeyglaze, whose drummer Yuri Shibuichi played on Alon’s debut album In Limerence. It’s not an obvious partnership, with the South London trio’s set being divided between post-punk wailing and the hook laden 90s indie-pop of Wet Leg.

Deer Shed Festival is family-friendly. Picture: Wilf Gill

If they get the audience moving, then it’s Hamish Hawk who draws the first real crowd of the day. The Edinburgh singer-songwriter marries the jangly guitars of Johnny Marr with touches of country and chamber-pop to emotionally charged effect. A natural performer, he seems destined to move up the festival bill next year.

The same is true of Ibibio Sound Machine, who deliver sheer joy with their blend of electronic funk and Afro-beat. The London outfit’s high energy performance is full of power dances and audience singalongs on the like of ‘Protection From Evil’. Fronted by Eno Williams and featuring a live brass section, they know how to work a festival crowd and to get the party started.

They set the bar high for headliner Kae Tempest, who unfortunately fails to meet the challenge. The London rapper, spoken word artist and playwright has made a career from their ability to connect; their words passionately and literately articulating the power of community. It therefore feels misjudged to play a set that segues together tracks and leaves little room to engage directly with the audience.

Their flow is as supple as ever as they draw on material from latest album Self Titled, backed by rapid-fire programming and occasional harmonic textures. The stark staging, which flashes up key lines in retina-burning letters (“I’d be more worried if we weren’t disturbed”), nonetheless fails to capture the audience’s mood.