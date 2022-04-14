Review: Graeme Hall – The Dogfather Live on Stage at Leeds City Varieties

Graeme Hall brought his Dogfather Live on Stage show to Leeds.

His first ever live show takes things a step further, with the 55-year-old Yorkshire-born star bringing his bonhomie and insights into what makes a successful partnership between canines and humans to theatres across the country.

If the first half of a 90-minute show lacks a little polish, with Hall at one stage losing his place in the script, it should be remembered that it is only his third ever “gig” and tonight’s nearly sold-out house is forgiving, quickly warming to his references to Yorkshire Tea, his Selby roots and a couple of gentle digs at the Red Rose county’s expense.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fact that he also dishes out custard creams to audience members who answer questions correctly – in the style of pantomimes he recalls watching as a child at this very venue – seems an added bonus.

Hall talks about anthropomorphism and Thorndike’s Law of Effect, explaining how it has influenced his own ‘Three and a Half Golden Rules’ of dog training, which posit that any behaviour that feels rewarding will increase, any behaviour that feels uncomfortable will decrease, some behaviours that are ignored will fade away and, crucially, practice doesn’t always make perfect.

He illustrates each one with clips from his TV series, helping dog owners to win over their unruly pets by maintaining a calm demeanour and being consistent.

He also reveals that he was once a prize-winning amateur ballroom dancer – with footage to prove it.

The second half of the show flows more naturally, with an appearance from Bex, from the PDSA in Bradford, and her rescue dog Bear, a lovable Staffordshire bull terrier who nervously barks at strangers, followed by questions from the audience which Hall does his best to answer with good humour and a healthy dose of pragmatism.

Whether it’s a German shepherd dog that barks on car journeys, a cockapoo that’s aggressive towards puppies or a labrador that loves to chew shoes, there’s useful advice aplenty.