Review: Reception: The Wedding Present musical at Slung Low Warehouse, Leeds

The cast of Reception: The Wedding Present musical onstage at Slung Low Warehouse, Holbeck, Leeds. Picture: Craig Brough

The show celebrating the songs of indie mainstay David Gedge has an impressive spring in its step.

In 1985 University of Leeds graduate David Gedge formed indie rock band The Wedding Present with Pete Solowka, Keith Gregory and Shaun Charman. Forty years later, 20 or so of Gedge’s finely-wrought songs of love and loss form the basis of a musical written and directed by Matt Aston which is being given its world premiere at Slung Low’s capacious Warehouse theatre space in Holbeck.

A six-year labour of love by Aston, who launched a crowdfunder to get the show off the ground, this modest production is a far cry from the big-budget staging of West End musicals such as Mamma Mia! or We Will Rock You. Nonetheless it’s far more in keeping with the rough-hewn charm of Gedge’s oeuvre, which chronicles romantic disappointments with a knowing eye against a backdrop of jangling electric guitars.

Aston’s vivacious production duly does the indie veteran – a long-time favourite of BBC Radio 1 legend John Peel – proud. Its 10-member cast, who are all required to play instruments as well as act, dance and sing, brim with youthful energy, as does the five-piece dance ensemble who sparkle in the bigger numbers.

Beyond the hits and deeper cuts from Gedge’s catalogue, fans of The Wedding Present will appreciate the writer-director’s attention to 1980s detail here, too. References are dotted throughout to Leeds pubs and clubs such as Le Phonographique, The Cardigan Arms and The Royal Park, as are visual reminders of the Town Hall and Tetley’s brewery.

Posters that decorate the walls of student flats commemorate gigs by Echo and the Bunnymen, Terry & Gerry, The Fall and The Chameleons. The band in the climactic wedding scene is called The Lost Pandas in homage to Gedge and Gregory’s pre-fame group before the Weddoes. A future prime minister – who happened to be studying for a law degree in Leeds in the early 80s – also makes a surprise appearance.

Beginning at their graduation in the summer of 1985, the storyline follows couplings and uncoupling of six students – Rachel (Zoe Allan), Harry (Lawrence Hodgson-Mullings), John (Richard Lounds), Sally (Amara Latchford), Jane (Hannah Nuttall) and Estrella (Rebecca Levy) – over the course of the next five years as they leave the University of Leeds campus and venture out into the adult world.

Geordie Rachel, who is close to her father (Matthew Bugg) and younger brother Joe (Zach Burns) after the loss of her mother, is planning a conventional future with a post-graduate job and settling down with her boyfriend Harry. He, however, has other ideas and is secretly plotting to go on a journey of “self-discovery” in Seattle (the American city where David Gedge also lived for a period in the early 2000s).

Lawrence Hodgson-Mullings, Zoe Allan and Richard Lounds in Reception: The Wedding Present musical at Slung Low Warehouse, Holbeck, Leeds. Picture: Craig Brough

Harry’s best friend John, meanwhile, has spied his opportunity to split up with Sally and get together with Rachel.

Elsewhere, Rachel’s brother Joe has taken a shine to Jane, bonding over a shared love of the films of Doris Day, but fate – and the conniving of another of the group’s number – has other intentions. All the while, Estrella follows the action with her trusty video camera.

The show’s hour-and-a-half-long first act could perhaps be tighter, but its exuberant second act, which deftly draws together the storyline’s strings, is a joy. As are the performances of the whole cast, with standout duets from Allan and Hodgson-Mullings in Give My Love To Kevin, and Nuttall and Burns in My Favourite Dress. A zesty version of Brassneck, featuring the cast and ensemble, will surely set even the most sceptical of toes tapping.

Special mention should be made too of Jack Hardy’s uproarious moment in the spotlight during the encore (“that isn’t an encore” because Gedge always always shunned them). Hopes are high that Reception will tour after a two-week run in Leeds; with its crossover appeal to fans of The Wedding Present and musical theatre, this show certainly has everything going for it.