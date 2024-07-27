Bombay Bicycle Club performing at Tramlines festival, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

A great first day at the Tramlines Festival in Sheffield with Paolo Nutini headlining a superb line-up in front of a bumper crowd.

With a superb lineup on the cards and much favourable weather conditions than last year, the crowds flocked to Hillsborough Park once again for the opening day of the 2024 Tramlines Festival. The eager crowd arrived early to see the young Barnsley-based quartet Bedroom High Club for their high tempo, raucous rock set. Their songs Courtesy and What You Did went down particularly well.

Over on the T’Other Stage Sheffield indie five-piece Matilda Shakes played to a packed-out tent continuing their meteoric rise. Punchy guitars and resounding riffs aplenty, Adrenaline and soon to be released song Frankie were extremely well received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mitch Santiago, an 18-year-old Australian multi-instrumentalist followed Matilda Shakes and really captivated the crowd with his sublime vocals and commanding stage presence despite being so young.

Soft Play performing at Tramlines festival, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Over on The Leadmill Stage, Sheffield singer-songwriter Harriet Rose impressed with her delicately, delightful vocals. Love Me Like That and latest song Good Time Honey were particular crowd pleasers.

Back on the T’Other stage Soft Play formerly known as Slaves were the talk of the opening day. The British punk duo really put on a show for the fans with their infectious energy and high octane set which saw both Laurie Vincent and Isaac Holman both go into the crowd. After their hiatus and under their new moniker, it’s safe to say they are back with a bang.

Back on the Sarah Nulty Main Stage, Miles Kane and Sophie Ellis Bextor performed incredible sets, the latter never fails to get the crowd singing and swaying in unison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evergreen quartet Bombay Bicycle Club were as impressive as always. Frontman Jack Steadman had a smile as wide as the nearby River Sheaf. “Wow! I’m blown away Sheffield, thank you for coming out and supporting us,” he said. The sell-out crowd were in full voice for their hits What If, Dust on the Ground, Luna and the anthemic Always Like This.

Bedroom High Club performing at Tramlines festival, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

At 8.15pm Soulful Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini made his way onto the stage to a rapturous applause. The set started a little slower with Aftermath, Lose It and 2014 number Scream before the more familiar chords of Acid Eyes and Heart Filled Up had the crowd swaying with their arms aloft.

“I get nervous playing this one,” Nutini admitted before proceeding to put his sunglasses on and perform a sublime acoustic version of Last Request- the 2006 mega hit that put Paolo on the musical map. Through the Echoes and Cherry Blossom provided further opportunity for Nutini to demonstrate his captivating vocals.

With almost two decades in the industry, four studio albums (two of which are certified quintuple platinum) and six EP’s to his name, Nutini dipped into his extensive back catalogue but Jenny Don’t Be Hasty and New Shoes are as impressive and heartfelt as ever.