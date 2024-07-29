Snow Patrol performing at Tramlines festival, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

A superb headline set from Snow Patrol and local legends Human League rounded off a brilliant, weekend at Hillsborough Park for the fifteenth annual Tramlines Festival.

On Sunday evening, facing a spectacular sunset iconic indie rockers Snow Patrol concluded proceedings with a superb set for the final day of the 2024 Tramlines Festival. Festival-goers were treated with glorious sunshine all weekend with 38,000 fans filing through the gates to watch the likes of Maximo Park, Example, Yard Act, Pigeon Detectives and hometown heroes The Human League.

Fans made their way to The Library Stage early to see The Chase, a relatively young band who are making great strides in the music industry. Live to Die and Death of Me were very well received by the appreciative fans.

Local Sheffield band Beachcomber also impressed on the Library Stage, as did Wigan four-piece The Lilacs, who have recently signed a record deal. It was easy to see why with their catchy lyrics and masterful guitar playing. Frontman Ollie Anglesea mounted the pit barrier to perform their anthemic Vicarage Road song.

Maximo Park performing at Tramlines festival, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

On the Sarah Nulty Main Stage, Maximo Park performed a high-tempo, frenetic set. Frontman Paul Smith swaggered around the stage and the band dipped into their back catalogue with hits; Books From Boxes, Apply Som Pressure and Our Velocity all had the crowd dancing along to the noughties nostalgia.

British grime and electro house artist, Example, really got the party started. As expected, his high-octane set didn’t disappoint. Changed the Way You Kiss Me and Kickstarts particularly had the capacity crowd in raptures.

The revellers flocked to the main stage for hometown idols, The Human League. I have never seen the main stage as full for when Phil Oakey walked onto the stage with his hand in the air. The synth-pop royalty, with almost five decades in the industry, weren’t short of choices for their set. Human, Mirror Man, Together In Electric Dreams were all real crowd-pleasers.

It was expected that the band were going to sing the iconic Don’t You Want Me, but I didn’t quite expect seeing 38,000 people singing along in unison. It was a special moment that will always stay with me.

Example performing at Tramlines festival, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Northern Irish- Scottish rockers Snow Patrol made their way onto the stage to a rapturous applause. The band opened up with You’re All I Have from their 2006 multi-platinum album Eyes Open. The hits kept coming with Take Back the City, Crack the Shutters and mega hit Run. “That was beautiful Sheffield, thanks so much,” frontman Gary Lightbody proclaimed after the crowd helped him along with Run.