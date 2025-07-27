Review: Tramlines Festival, Sheffield - Day Two

The Reytons brought the pyrotechnics to Tramlines Festival in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield. Picture: Alex Brown

A hugely successful second day at Hillsborough Park with Rotherham rockers The Reytons impressed with a frenetic, memorable set.

Saturday’s sunshine bathed Hillsborough Park as Tramlines Festival delivered its most explosive day yet, with a sold-out crowd basking in both the glorious weather and an exceptional line-up that perfectly captured Sheffield’s musical spirit.

The Sarah Nulty Main Stage became the epicentre of festival euphoria as The Reytons made history, becoming the first unsigned band to headline Tramlines’ premier stage. The Rotherham quartet’s ascension to the top of the bill felt like a natural progression, their working-class anthems and stadium-sized choruses proving they belonged among festival royalty.

Their set was a pyrotechnic spectacular, with fireworks painting the Sheffield sky as the band tore through their high-octane repertoire. The energy was relentless, the crowd responding with the kind of fervour usually reserved for arena headliners. This wasn’t just a performance – it was a statement that grassroots indie rock is alive and thriving in South Yorkshire.

Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand performing at Tramlines Festival in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield.

Earlier, Franz Ferdinand reminded everyone why they remain masters of the angular indie craft. Alex Kapranos and company delivered a set that was both nostalgic and urgent, their distinctive guitar interplay cutting through the warm evening air. Take Me Out ignited mass singalongs, while Do You Want To prove their ability to make even the largest festival crowd feel intimate. Their performance was a masterclass in festival dynamics, building tension and release with superb precision.

Jake Bugg brought his troubadour charm to the main stage, his earnest folk-rock finding perfect resonance in the Sheffield sunshine. Lightning Bolt and Two Fingers showcased the Nottingham songwriter's ability to scale up his intimate acoustic moments for festival consumption, his gravelly vocals carrying effortlessly across the park. The set felt like a perfect bridge between the day's more explosive offerings, offering moments of reflection amid the festival chaos.

Over at the T’Other stage, Heather Small delivered a performance that radiated pure joy. The former M People frontwoman’s powerful vocals and infectious stage presence had the crowd moving from the first note. Her rendition of Moving on Up became an impromptu celebration of life itself, perfectly capturing the weekend's euphoric atmosphere.

Perhaps the day’s most thrilling discovery came at the Leadmill Stage, where The Rosadocs proved they’re destined for bigger things. The crowd was 30-40 deep outside the tent, with punters desperately trying to catch a glimpse of what was clearly something special happening inside. Their tracks Towards the Sun and Cross to Bear had the packed audience in raptures, creating the kind of magic that only happens when the right band meets the right moment. Based on this performance, a main stage slot in future years feels inevitable rather than hopeful.

Natasha Bedingfield performing at Tramlines Festival in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield.

With the bumper crowd already at fever pitch, Reytons’ frontman Jonny Yerrell walked on to the stage to a rapturous ovation. Their anthemic hit Kids off the Estate resonated firmly with the Hillsborough crowd who echoed back every word towards the stage. A true Reytons’ moment came when Yerrell motioned over for a fan to come on stage and he played Slice of Lime whilst the crowd sang every word perfectly.