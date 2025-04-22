Richard Norris: 'I love the idea of music that’s got a kind of widescreen effect'

Richard Norris. Picture: Josh Hight

Last year he released a much-praised memoir, Strange Things Are Happening, through White Rabbit Books, and this month comes a compilation of offbeat psychedelia from around the world that he has curated.

Its title, Mr Norris Changes Brains, was inspired by a jocular social media post by the cult singer-songwriter Robyn Hitchcock. “I was putting something up on Instagram and he replied ‘Mr Norris changes brains’, which I thought was a good idea because my love has always been psychedelia, which is pretty much about opening up people’s minds,” Norris tells The Yorkshire Post.

“I started working in that area in the mid to late 80s, working for a reissue label Bam Caruso run by a guy called Phil Smee – he was a designer for The Damned and Elvis Costello and loads of reissues for Ace. It was an incredible education for me because I came out of university and worked there for him.

“Magazines like Uncut and Mojo didn’t exist at that point, so it was a very small circle of people from Andrew Lauder and Andrew Childs at Demon and Ted Carroll at Ace to a couple of people at some of the bigger labels. It was very niche – we’d license records off EMI for £500 and do a ridiculously over-lavish cover and sell 2,000 – so it was a very small labour of love, but it was a great education for me. My love of psychedelia came via Phil Smee.”

Starting as “teaboy and the bloke that goes to the post office”, he built up his role to becoming co-editor of label’s magazine, Strange Things Are Happening, published between 1988 and 1990. Norris would go on to write for the NME, but in 1988 he made his first venture into electronic music, collaborating with Genesis P-Orridge of Psychic TV and Dave Ball of Soft Cell on Britain’s first acid house record, Jack The Tab.

“There we have it – psychedelic dance music – I think I’ve been on the same path since then, really,” he says. “I just love the idea of music that’s got a kind of widescreen effect and makes you feel stuff in an expansive way.”

The new compilation focuses on Norris’ more recent discoveries. “It’s realising there’s a whole world out there – all of which has its own local scenes, so there’s a much broader spectrum of nationalities and countries and influences on this record. And also diving a bit into the world of library music, specifically Italian library music. I think the thread through it is it’s psychedelia that makes you dance.”

Such a tagline could sum up Norris’ career since Jack The Tab. In 1989, he and Ball launched The Grid, who went on to have several hits in the ’90s including the “banjo house record” Swamp Thing. Following a gig with Pete Tong and his orchestra last year, the duo plan are planning their first proper album since 2008.

“We’ve just signed to BMG for a new album and also a ‘best of’ album,” Norris reports. “The best of is coming out in November. There are going to be a couple of singles – I think Flotation and Intergalactica, we’re going to do new mixes – and we’ve started on the new record. I think it will probably take most of this year to make, but it will be out early next year with some gigs as well. We’re kind of getting back into the swing of things.”

This coming weekend, Norris will be DJ-ing with Alkan in Todmorden. The pair became friends after Norris had attended Alkan’s club night Trash in London a few times. “He was playing indie and electronic music but it was like it was on steroids,” Norris recalls. “It just had this extra dance sensibility to it that was really unique.”

Beyond The Wizard’s Sleeve marries that with Norris’ love of psychedelia. “It seemed to work because we’ve got different specialities. It seems to exist outside of a time zone as well, we will do something then do nothing for ten years, but we’ve been a bit more active this year. It’s been a long thing and we take whatever presents itself if people want a few mixes or gigs. We don’t particularly push it. It’s just there if there’s something interesting to do.”

Penning his memoir was Norris’s first writing in years. His previous book, a biography of the superstar DJ and producer Paul Oakenfold, came out in 2006. “It was a weird one, it was done really quickly in five months including loads of interviews,” he says of the Oakenfold book. “With this one I took a little bit more time, about a year. I was good, it’s still sinking in, really. Even though it’s been out for a year, the repercussions of it and what you think about it. Everybody says they find it cathartic and I can kind of see that,. After writing it, it made me feel more like me in a weird way, I don’t know why. I feel slightly more grounded and have a different perspective on many years of making music. It was a good thing.”

He says he is now “starting to branch out” into other bits of writing, revealing that he is currently working on a screenplay “which is exciting, I’ve got a producer and we’re quietly confident that it will work”.

“I’m doing that alongside ten million music projects,” he laughs.