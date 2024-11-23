Robert Fuller Gallery: BBC filmmaker and artist to bring penguins to Yorkshire in new Christmas exhibition

We might have been shivering in recent days but it’s not really been cold enough for penguins on the Yorkshire coast.

Yet renowned artist and film-maker Robert Fuller has turned his beloved corner of God’s Own country into a version of Antarctica with his Christmas exhibition called Penguins in Film & Art.

The penguin-themed exhibition by the renowned wildlife artist and BBC filmmaker goes on show at the Robert Fuller Gallery, in Thixendale, from November 30 to January 6.

Inspired by expeditions to South Georgia and the Antarctic, the event includes penguin art, photography and film and reflects the artist’s lifelong obsession with penguins.

Mr Fuller, who produces wildlife films for BBC1’s The One Show, described Antarctica as the most “magical” wildlife experience of his career.

“I absolutely love penguins. I have been to the South Atlantic twice and its raw, pristine wilderness easily counts as the most amazing place I’ve ever visited,” he said.

“From the dramatic landscapes to the sights and smells of so many incredible marine mammals and birds all in one place, the experience of being in this raw, wild place is overwhelming.”

The multi-media exhibition brings together paintings, pencil sketches, photographs and films created over several years and includes a new collection of sketches inspired by a trip this autumn.

It culminates in a film telling the story of this six-week expedition in which Mr Fuller also visited the Falkland Islands.

“Getting there was an adventure in itself, with choppy seas and long flight times, but it was worth it to experience so many special creatures,” he added.

The new exhibition includes films and photographs that capture the beauty of Antarctica’s icy wilderness; among them scenes showing king penguins marching in their thousands across wide open beaches, surrounded by vast glaciers and jagged, snow-covered mountains.

There are also comical episodes where penguins attempt to “run the gauntlet” through rows of basking elephant or fur seals to reach the sea.

The artist will also open his studio to give visitors a glimpse of his artistic process and staff at the event will be serving complimentary mulled wine, mince pies and, of course, penguin bars.

“I hope people will put this on their calendar of things to do this Christmas” said Mr Fuller. “I’d like to encourage them to come and learn about this incredible area and its wildlife and have fun doing so.”