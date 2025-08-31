Rock N Roll Circus review: Bryan Adams delivers "masterful" headline performance

The third day of Rock N Roll Circus in Sheffield delivered an exceptional lineup that showcased both emerging talent and seasoned superstars, culminating in a masterful headline performance from Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams.

The day's festivities began with impressive showings across multiple stages. On the Main Stage, Cassyette captivated audiences with her powerful vocals, delivering standout performances of her popular tracks Mayhem and Dear Goth that perfectly demonstrated her genre-blending artistry. The tent buzzed with energy as her dynamic stage presence set the tone for what would prove to be an extraordinary day of music.

Newton Faulkner followed with a performance that perfectly balanced his evolution as an artist with the classic’s fans craved. His newer material, including the haunting Spirit Meets the Bone and the soon-to-be-released Better For Me, showcased his continued growth, while familiar favourites satisfied longtime admirers. However, it was his show-stopping cover of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody that truly stole the show, with the packed tent erupting in roaring approval as Faulkner's intricate guitar work and soaring vocals brought the epic anthem to life- undoubtedly a highlight of the entire festival.

The BBC Introducing Stage provided a platform for local talent to shine, with Chesterfield's The Crooks delivering an energetic set that resonated deeply with the crowd. In a particularly moving moment, the band dedicated their poignant song In Time to Chesterfield FC co-owner Phil Kirk, who recently passed away after battling cancer, creating a touching tribute that highlighted music's power to unite communities in remembrance.

Local artist Bethany Grace graced the Electric Carousel Stage with her soaring vocals, earning enthusiastic responses from an appreciative crowd with her performances of I Can't Hate You and Too Far Gone. Meanwhile, Sheffield post-punk psychedelic rockers Femur headlined the BBC Introducing Stage with a frenetic, high-tempo set that showcased tracks including Watch Me, Watch You, Comeback Kid, and I Don't Like during their intense 30-minute performance.

Former Spice Girl Melanie C proved her enduring appeal with a high-energy set filled with crowd engagement. “Sheffield holds so many special memories for me-my first solo gig was at The Leadmill-this city will always be special to me," she declared to raucous applause. Her performances of Never Be the Same Again and I Turn To You had the tent singing and dancing in perfect unison.

However, it was Bryan Adams who truly commanded the evening, walking on stage to an incredible ovation. Opening with the driving Kick Ass, he seamlessly transitioned through Run To You, Somebody, and the title track from his sixteenth studio album Roll with the Punches. The setlist masterfully wove together career-spanning favourites including 18 Till I Die, a heartfelt It's Only Love (where Adams touchingly sang both his part and the late Tina Turner's), and an intimate acoustic Heaven.

The evening's collaborative spirit shone through special guest appearances. Adams brought Cassyette back on stage for a stunning rendition of Fleetwood Mac's The Chain, while Melanie C joined him for spirited performances of Say You'll Be There and Baby When You're Gone. A well-received cover of Twist and Shout had the entire tent dancing with unbridled joy.

The show faced an unexpected pause when a medical incident in the crowd required attention. Adams immediately signalled for help and graciously thanked both the crowd and medical staff for their patience and cooperation, demonstrating the professionalism and care that has defined his decades-long career.

Upon resuming, Adams powered through Back to You, So Happy It Hurts, the anthemic Summer of '69, and Cuts Like a Knife before attempting to close with All for Love.

When the cable was pulled at the 11 PM curfew, rather than end abruptly, the packed crowd helped Adams finish the song acapella-a genuinely special moment of unity between an incredible artist and his devoted fans that perfectly encapsulated the magic of live music.