The Who legend, backed by a incredible nine-piece band, played a set packed with classic songs by the iconic group as well as solo hits.

And there was plenty of banter with fans as he opened up about his life as a global rock icon.

“What a beautiful place, we are going to have some fun tonight,” he told the crowd as he took to the stage before delivering hits, rarities and songs dear to his heart.

Opening the show with ‘Let My Love Open The Door’, Daltrey carried on with The Who classics ‘Who Are You’, ‘The Kids Are Alright’, ‘Substitute’, ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’, ‘Baba O’Reily’ and ‘Young Man Blues’.

Throughout, he entertained the crowd with anecdotes and stories behind the songs.

Special guests Simon and Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene opened the night, treating the crowd to many of the indie band’s classic hits including ‘The Circle’, ‘The Riverboat Song’ and ‘The Day We Caught The Train’.

All photos courtesy of Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.

Live at The Piece Hall 2025 continues tonight with Anastacia, followed by Squeeze tomorrow night and The Saw Doctors on Saturday night.

And acts still to play before the end of August include The Libertines, Smashing Pumpkins, Supergrass and Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

For tickets, visit https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/

