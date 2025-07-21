Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a mega-hit song to soundtrack a mega-hit film. Think back to 1999 and Ronan Keating is sitting on a park bench singing the words to When You Say Nothing At All as images from Richard Curtis’s Notting Hill flash up in the music video.

That moment changed everything for Keating, and his boy band Boyzone, leading to the release of his debut solo album, Ronan, 25 years ago.

Odd to think now that he was so young – only in his early 20s – and he admits that he was "scared stiff" to strike out on his own.

Ronan Keating.

"The success of When You Say Nothing At All was a stepping stone to making that solo album,” he says.

"The record company were all over it very quickly and they w anted to follow it up with an album. So I was flown off to Los Angeles and I spent six months, eight months, I can't remember how long, in a studio over there. It was a lot, it was pretty lonely. I missed the guys but I was buzzing as well.

"To be successful in a band is one thing but then when you go and you do it on your own, and it's on your shoulders alone, it's quite substantial.

"I enjoyed it but I missed the guys. I missed them a lot. And things got out of hand, I guess, and days turned into weeks, into months, into years, and before we knew it, seven years. And I made about five or six albums in that time.

Ronan 25, a reissue of his first solo album coming out in September.

"We got back in 2007, which was great, it was wonderful. But going alone is not easy. Mentally, when I look back at it, I had no idea how scarring it was, but I guess these are the things you realise when you grow up."

It was in 1993 that band manager Louis Walsh held auditions in Dublin to find the next big boy band and five working-class teenagers – Keating, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham, Stephen Gately and Shane Lynch – were plucked from obscurity, thrust into the spotlight and had a string of hits through the rest of the decade.

One part of the recent three-part Sky documentary, No Matter What, showed the tension that arose from Keating going solo but, conversely, its success now means he is putting a fair few Boyzone tracks in his solo sets.

"The thing is with festivals, as an artist, you have to be careful. You don't want to be doing all the songs that nobody knows that's not going to go down very well, doing B-sides or album tracks. So no, for me, it's the songs that I hope people know from me and then, because of the success of the documentary, I put a lot of Boyzone in there too because I think people would want that. The reaction to the doc was amazing, so yeah, I think it's the right thing."

Fans can expect just that when he performs at York Racecourse on Saturday as part of its Music Showcase Weekend, which also hosts Sophie Ellis-Bextor, with special guest Natasha Bedingfield, on Friday.

The life of a pop star can seem, and often is, glamorous but the pressures of being herded around the world and having little say seriously affected the members of Boyzone, reflects Keating.

“It's the mental torture that we all went through,” he says. “We all had our own version of what we went through. Look, we weren't breaking stones in 100 degree heat, we weren't driving a truck across Europe. That's hard graft. We were flying first class and staying in five-star hotels but mentally, what it did to us as kids – I was 16 years of age, 17, 18 – and we didn't have anyone to protect us or guide us. We had to do it on our own. When you close the hotel room door, you were on your own. Jet lag, awake at four in the morning, looking at the ceiling, your mind plays tricks with you. You turn to drink, you turn to, you know, things. It's hard, it's very difficult. Luckily, we kept our sanity and we got through it. We talk about all of that in the documentary. It took us two years to make it and it was like therapy for us. We sat in front of the camera for 15 hours each and we just talked and talked and talked and then Curious (Films, the production company) did an incredible job of finding the magic.”

The documentary charted the band’s beginnings, their rise to fame (particularly after Take That split up in 1996), inner-conflicts, Gately being ‘outed’ as gay and then his untimely death in 2009, aged 33.

Curious have form for documentaries about popular public figures including Reclaiming Amy, about Amy Winehouse, Paula, about Paula Yates, and Caroline Flack: Her Life & Death. Their record impressed Keating, who knew he could trust them.

“I'm very proud of what we achieved,” he says. “It's the most successful documentary in the history, ever, in 40 years of Sky Television” – it scored an audience of 1.92m for the launch episode after 28 days – “which is hard to believe when you think of the great docs that have come before it.”

As well as his solo career, Keating went on to become a presenter on BBC programme the One Show. On the day of his video call with The Yorkshire Post, he’s in Germany, gearing up to perform in familiar territory as it was fertile ground for boy bands back in the 1990s.

Keating, 48, married his wife Storm, an Australian TV personality, in 2015 and these days he is better at establishing balance, particularly after he faced more tragedy with the death of his brother Ciaran Keating, who was in his 50s, after a crash in County Mayo in 2023.

The singer is also now a grandfather of Maya, his son Jack’s daughter.

“It's busy, but it's busy on my terms. The change is what my wife and I wanted to do. We decided we were going to move so that we could spend more time as a family. I lost my brother and certain things happened in my life that (meant) we weighed things up, we made a call and we said: ‘This is about family’,” he says. “It’s about being around each other.”