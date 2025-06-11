Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Performing under the name Self Esteem, Rebecca Lucy Taylor has taken the long route to critical success, admitting that “no-one was really that interested” in her early work with indie duo Slow Club from 2006 to 2017.

But now the 38-year-old is recognised as one of the most exciting artists in pop following the release of her second album Prioritise Pleasure in 2021, which topped numerous album of the year lists before being nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2022.

Taylor, whose first release as Self Esteem was 2019’s Compliments Please, says she was “very stressed out” with the thought of following up the critically acclaimed record with A Complicated Woman, which was released in April.

Singer-songwriter Self Esteem, Rebecca Lucy Taylor, performing at the Forwards Festival in Bristol. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA.

She explains: “My whole career no-one was really that interested in what I was doing, and then suddenly Prioritise Pleasure got these glowing reviews and it was just nothing but positive press.

“And it felt like, what’s the catch? And the catch was, artistically, it’s very hard to come back from that.

“I knew I wanted to make an album that wasn’t going to just play into what a pop music system would want next, which to make things go bigger, you sort of dilute it down further and make it as broad as possible. And the version of that for me would be, here come the girls getting ready you know, you don’t need a boyfriend music and I obviously feel very connected to making pop music that’s going to empower people, but there’s so much more than that going on for me.

“And even the idea of empowerment and stuff was bothering me, and I’m an insane person, right? So I had to indulge the artistic part of me that has to process that, all the while freaking out that it was a mistake.

Artwork for A Complicated Woman. Credit: Self Esteem/Polydor.

“In a way, I just let it happen, and it’s happened, and it’s gone really well, and I’ve had some really nasty reviews, which sort of have set me free in a way, because it means the idea that I’m some sort of golden child is now over.

“Now I’m just an artist making work, and if you like it, you like it, if you don’t, you don’t like that. Weirdly, it’s more exhilarating than an album getting nothing but praise.”

The Rotherham-born star, who is a keen supporter of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, which her great-grandfather played for, has said she wanted the new album to be “football terrace music for the girls and the gays” in promotional videos for the album.

She explains: “My ex-girlfriend’s twin sister used to go out with the bassist from The Enemy, and I went to see them once, and it’s never left me. I watched The Enemy at The Leadmill (Sheffield music venue), and the crowd were just going mad, there was so much passion, and sort of anger and violence, and like exorcism of the way these blokes were feeling I guess.

“And I realised, I suppose a lot of the demographic of that kind of music is guys that don’t get to sing and dance freely whenever they want.

“So I’ve always thought about that, and I was like, ‘What is that? What’s the version of that music for people that you know need to express themselves in that way as well?’

“Because I think that’s how I feel when I think about the art I want to make, or the art I like, it’s violent, and angry, and passionate, and it’s not cool, and it’s not measured, and it’s quite sort of dramatic and stuff.

“So this all led me towards these sort of themes of the terrace music and the masculinity of it all, actually, (and) what could we use?

“I’m also quite a big football fan, and I’m quite a big male rock band fan, I supported Blur at Wembley, and it was one of the best nights I’ve had at a gig, and I’m really, really inspired by that.

“This album was inspired by, I was obsessed with Born Slippy (Underworld song), obsessed with Oasis and Blur, and then I was obsessed with Brat, that makes you know where we got to.”

Last year, she released her own football shirt to raise awareness of an increase in domestic violence when the England men’s national football team lose, with £5 from every sale going to Women’s Aid, and also sang on Hope FC’s unofficial Lionesses anthem Call Me A Lioness ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Taylor says she has also always been “very inspired” by the theatre, having played Sally Bowles in Cabaret in the West End between 2023 and 2024, and turned her show for A Complicated Woman into a theatrical version at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre.

And her performance there caught the eye of Madonna, who was in attendance for one of the shows and described her as an “incredible artist” in an Instagram post. Taylor says she doesn’t think that praise has set in yet.

"I get so excited when a celebrity comes to a gig, but she’s truly how I got the bravery to lead the band, that all was Madonna’s documentary.

“Her history, her defiance, it still at my darkest times is what I refer to, and get back on the horse with.

“Her and George Michael, literally, I just think about them, and it helps me keep fighting, because it is a fight.

“It’s such a ******* battle all the time to be a woman making music that isn’t just stroking male ego, and she’s everything, it’s kind of impossible to quantify that she came to see me and thought it was good, but it also feels completely correct.”

After battling for her place in the industry, Taylor says she hopes she can be seen as proof that an artist can be successful while sticking to their principles and making art they believe in.

She explains: “I hope I sort of represent sticking to what you want to do.

“I definitely had an era when I was like, ‘I will just morph and shape to whatever will get me there’, and immediately, I’m talking within weeks, I was like, ‘I’m not going to do that’.

“I went in for co-writing sessions, and I tried thinking about looking a certain way, and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it’, I have to be truthful, and that’s the point.

“I hope I inspire people to stick to the art they want to create, and to just keep going and find your people, rather than this sort of idea that if you tick all the boxes, you’ll get there.

“I’ve actively not ticked any box and got somewhere, and I think as well, it’s like examining your relationship to what the idea of success is like.

“I definitely used to think that where I am at now isn’t successful enough, whereas now I’m like, I’m so successful in terms of my quality of life and what I want, my freedom, and what I’ll do next.

“I’d like to inspire people really (to think) your version of success doesn’t necessarily look like Sabrina Carpenter.”