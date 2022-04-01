Royal Blood at Leeds's First Direct Arena: Concert postponed after singer contracts Covid 19

Royal Blood

The two piece confirmed on social media that they would be postponing the rest of their planned dates in the UK, Ireland and France.

The band played the sixth show of their latest UK tour in London on Wednesday night and had been due to perform next in Leeds this evening.

In a statement the band said: “I’m heartbroken to write this, but despite being fully protected and taking precautions, I have tested positive for COVID following last night’s show at The O2,” he wrote.

“This morning I’ve woken up to discover I have lost my voice. Unfortunately, this isn’t something I can ‘power through’, I currently cannot sing a single note. My voice has gone.

“I’m absolutely gutted. We were having the time of our lives up there, and your support and passion is not taken for granted for one second.

“I’m so sorry to advise that I cannot continue the tour and want to apologise for the huge disappointment and inconvenience this will cause you all. We will work as hard as we can to reschedule the shows for as soon as possible.”

A statement from the First Direct Arena read: "Due to illness the remining Royal Blood tour dates in the UK, Dublin and Paris have been postponed.

"Fans are advised to keep hold of their tickets. All tickets will remain valid for any rescheduled dates.