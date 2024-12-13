Saint Etienne: 'We were going for calming and relaxing without sounding like spa music'

Saint Etienne. Picture: Elaine Constantine

The day he speaks to The Yorkshire Post, he has just returned home to Saltaire after spending the week in Brighton, where he and long-time bandmates Pete Wiggs and Sarah Cracknell have been recording.

“We’re knocking them out at a rate of knots,” jokes the 59-year-old, reporting that the as-yet-to-be-titled new album is “more uptempo” than The Night, which comes out today. “It’s sounding great, I’m really excited,” he says.

Like its 2021 predecessor I’ve Been Trying To Tell You, The Night is a quiet record that’s best listened to on headphones. The intention, Stanley says, was to create a “dream space” somewhere between wakefulness and sleep.

“There were a couple of things – one is that you’re kind of influenced by what you’re listening to,” he explains. “When you make a record it’s also about your circumstances. None of us is really going out clubbing any more, so that might be partly it, but also, to be honest, I hadn’t been sleeping well for ages and I was listening to music to help me sleep or calm me down.

“I started doing some work with Gus Bousefield (the musician and producer from Bradford), just the two of us, to see what we would come up with and then it became write about what you know. It’s really a kind of ambient record that soundtracks the night, from going to bed to the last track where you wake up.”

Its lyrics drift between “things that might be going through your head and things that would calm you down”. For instance, “thinking of local non-league football grounds” – a keen interest of Stanley’s. Throstle Nest, the erstwhile home of Farsley Celtic, is mentioned, along with Horsfall Stadium, where Bradford AFC play.

“It’s one of those things that people don’t really talk about – what you think about to help you get to sleep,” Stanley says. “It’s something I think about.”

One of his inspirations was The KLF’s Chill Out album. “It’s one of my favourite records,” he says. “I always thought that it was incredible, apart from the fact it used really long samples of other people’s records without clearing them.”

He also notes Brian Eno’s ground-breaking ambient records from the Seventies and Eighties but says “he was doing it in a completely different way than probably the way we would do something”.

“We were looking at doing a contemporary version of that, I suppose,” he says.

Also mentioned in the sleevenotes written by the Yorkshire-based author Benjamin Myers, best-known for his book The Gallows Pole, are Virgina Astley’s pastoral soundscape From Gardens Where We Feel Secure and Talk Talk’s Spirit of Eden.

“I was definitely thinking of later Mark Hollis stuff – aspiring to that, anyway, I’m not saying we got anywhere near it,” Stanley says. “Without it sounding like any of those records, that’s the kind of atmosphere we were going for – calming and relaxing without sounding like spa music because the world’s noisy, people need things like that.”

Although Wiggs and Cracknell did contribute songs, much of the finished record was the result of experimentation in Bousefield’s Bradford studio. “We were working on it for a couple of years, maybe before the last album came out even,” Stanley says. “Gus’ studio is terrific, he’s now in a place on Thornton Road which is really light; before he was below Kala Sangam, which was a bunker. It was nice but where he is now has got big windows, it’s in a big old mill building which is a lot more inspiring and his day rate’s really good so I could go in there and mess about and see what came out. There are a lot of outttakes, we’ve already done an EP of them which some of the local shops got copies of but I think they’ve all gone now. We did record a lot, and then it was bringing Pete and Sarah into it. They’d written more conventional songs, so it was choosing the songs that they’d written that would fit the mood.”

The fluttering layered harmonies in Preflyte are reminscent of the flights of fancy of 80s dream pop pioneers Cocteau Twins. “We’re all fans but Sarah is a big fan in particular, so that could easily have seeped in there,” Stanley concedes. “It was Pete’s song originally but because we all worked on it together, Sarah did the backing vocals, which, thinking about it, are the most Cocteaus-y bit of the song.”

With several editions of The Night already sold out on preorders, Saint Etienne’s attentions are now focused on their next record, which Stanley says will be out in late summer or early autumn 2025, with live shows also a possibility. “We have to get it done by Christmas, really, and it’s pretty much there,” he says. “We’ve started 15 or 16 songs and we’re working with a guy called Tim Powell, formerly of Xenomania, who we’ve worked with loads in the past, he’s really fast, so we’re excited about that as well.”

But in the meantime, he adds: “I’m really proud of (The Night) because it took a while to make, we deliberately spent quite a long time on it because we wanted it all to mesh together. There’s quite a lot going on. Initially in my head I thought it would be six long songs, but it’s ended up being 14 short songs.”

The author of two renowned histories of popular music, Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! and Let’s Do It, as well as books on The Fall and The Bee Gees, Stanley continues to write for the magazine Record Collector and recently set up a Patreon account as an outlet for his music journalism. “It’s going well,” he reports. “There seems to be a nice crowd of people leaving comments, which is kind of what I wanted, getting a bit of conversation going as well so you don’t feel like you’re writing in a vacuum.”

He’s also continuing work on a book on The Shadows. “I’ve got to deliver that by spring,” he says. “That’s been fun to write. There are fanzines and interviews left, right and centre, it’s really not hard to research, there’s so much out there. Pretty much every member of the group has their own biography or autobiography, so it’s been sifting through them.

“The Bee Gees book was more straightforward because there isn’t a huge amount relatively, compared to this. With this there are tons. There are so many aspects you can do. I just want to cocnentrate on the music, but there will be people out there who are guitar nuts who will want to know a little bit more about the guitars they play, so it’s just trying to balance out their personal lives and the music and the technical side of it. That’s going to come out maybe not next year but the year after.”

On Christmas Day, Stanley turns 60. He admits that when he and Wiggs started Saint Etienne 34 years ago, he couldn’t possibly have conceived he would still be in a pop group at this stage in life. “I thought it would be a five years thing,” he says. “When we started groups split up, they didn’t just go on for ever. I suppose if you look at our catalogue, there are gaps where we weren’t making records because other stuff was going on in our lives and we’ve only ever made an album when we’ve had the inclination to make one. Apart from very early on when we had a few hits and there was then pressure from record companies to do their bidding, we’ve always been in control of it, which is very lucky. You carry on writing songs, if that’s what you do you don’t stop, so for that reason it’s never felt like it’s gone on as long as it has. It’s great to get together and work on songs and the next thing we’ve got another album ready.”