Sanada Maitreya announces two shows in Yorkshire on autumn tour

Sananda Maitreya. Picture: Manuel Scrima/TreeHouse Publishing

Multi-million-selling singer Sanada Maitreya will play two gigs in Yorkshire on his autumn tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The artist formerly known as Terence Trent D’Arby is to perform at Leeds Beckett Students Union on October 30 and Sheffield Foundry on October 31.

The shows are among nine dates on the US singer’s first UK headline tour in 23 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maitreya and his band The Sugar Plum Pharaohs will be performing songs from his award-winning debut album Introducing the Hardline through to his most recent work, The Pegasus Project: Pegasus & The Swan, spanning the arc of his career.

The artist, composer, arranger, producer, multi-instrumentalist and entrepreneur rose to fame in 1987 with his debut album, the Grammy Award-winning Introducing The Hardline, which debuted at number one in the UK charts and featured the international hit singles Sign Your Name, Wishing Well and If You Let Me Stay.

Speaking about his long-awaited return to the UK stage, Maitreya said: “Why now? I was waiting for the midnight hour, and it’s now five minutes to midnight. We aim to blur the hours and transport our sweaty bodies to a superimposed electric glow, an orgasm of sonic surrender, and a peek behind the seductive shadowy curtains of the Moon’s magnetic magic.

“Coming up, we never played clubs enough. We matured too fast commercially and outgrew the clubs physically, but never sentimentally. So, we are very eager to return in this tinderbox atmosphere, where rock vibrates truest and best, nurtured passionately while nestled in the blessed bosoms of those with whom we are excited to share this unique experience, because after we are done with these nine shows, we will more than likely never again encounter one another in such an intimate exchange of physical and spiritual proximity. We want you to say that ‘you were there’. So, come one, and come all. After all, haven’t we waited long enough?”