Sananda Maitreya: 'I consider Britain to be Ground Zero for that new what’s-about-to-happen'

Sananda Maitreya onstage. Picture: Manuel Scrima

The 63-year-old American – who is these days resident in Italy with his wife, the architect Francesca Francone, and their two sons – waxes philosophically while explaining his long absence from these shores. Memories of the bruising treatment that he sometimes received in the past from the British press and musical establishment had left him wary, he admits.

“Unfortunately in the cosmology of my personal existence and my career, England is not the only place,” he says. “There are other places I’ve been regularly to re-build. But England was a particular place that didn’t feel right, I wasn’t going to go back until things were where we needed them to be pointed in the direction of before we felt OK, yes, now it’s time for us to go back – and that was a long time coming…

“England was the birthplace of my career, they gave me that life, and it was the same culture that snatched it from me brutally, so there was also a degree to which, if we’re to be honest, we had to overcome the bitterness and anger that we had over the experience that we had in England... But you just work through these things and you forgive situations, you forgive yourself.

“But here’s what excites me: I have so many loyal places around the world where I’ve been so grateful that they’ve consistently received me, but there is no place on Earth (like England) that I could play where I feel the power and the benefit, a recipient of the great musical literacy that the culture has. I’m a product of Anglo culture, literature, music… so it’s a special place when they get you.”

Finally he feels “quite secure” that there’s an audience here for the ambitious conceptual-based music he’s been “cultivating” in more recent independently-released work such as Pegasus and The Swan and Pandora’s PlayHouse – and that it in turn will inspire others to be musically creative.

“I consider Britain to be Ground Zero for that new what’s-about-to-happen, what’s-about-to-come,” he says. “I’ve always seen myself as working for a larger objective as musician, where this isn’t just about me. People like me in my position are always aware of the responsibility they have to kick this s*** open every time it just narrows it.

“One of the great mythologies that every generation has to come to terms with is the idea that somehow our father’s gains are our own. We are soon disenfranchised by that when we go to take those liberties for ourselves,” he continues. “Once your fathers are gone, you must storm the Bastille all over again because they’re going to close that again. As soon as they’re finished, they’re not going to extend it for the next generation. You’re going to have to prove that it matters to you just as much as it did to your fathers.

Sananda Maitreya. Picture: Manuel Scrima

“So when people like myself feel a responsibility that when things come to a point where – and this is not a criticism where music is at – but when things come to a point of stasis where they just don’t move, and even people who can sing are using Autotune because that’s the sound of the production, the time is right for a new kind of punk – and that what I’m bringing.”

Maitreya calls it “post millennium rock”. It is, he says, “completely devoid of the rules that dominated the previous two generations” and he is “so looking forward to exposing this new vocabulary because I’m never not aware that there is always this next generation of great bands and musicians in the audience soaking up what you’re doing, for permission to do their thing the way they’re feeling”.

“It’s just a long-winded explanation of saying that there is a lot invested in this trip for me emotionally and spiritually,” he says, with a smile.

Such was the rapidity of his rise in 1987 via the hits Sign Your Name, If You Let Me Stay and Wishing Well, Maitreya never got to play venues of the size that he will be visiting on this tour. Looking back, he sounds a note of regret and talks of lessons learned.

“I have an English daughter (Seraphina Simone, now a singer too) and I say to my sons how much she helped me become a greater father to them because I did not have control of my career then, so like a lot of parents, there’s valuable time you miss with them because you’re out there chasing your life, getting the money together, keeping it right so that they can have the life that they were born into. I did have regrets, regardless of whether it was my fault or not it’s still the experience that you judge yourself on.

“By the time me and my wife Francesca began building our family, I had full and complete control and I was able to then incorporate the lessons I learned from my fatherhood the first incarnation into this particular one, and it’s the same with the music. All of the things that I didn’t get a chance to experience I made sure that I slowed down and said this is a very rare opportunity that you have, don’t f*** this up. Most people don’t get to do this or won’t do this.

“We now can do what we want so for at least 10 years I said no to festivals, I said no to big venues, any tours that would oblige me to basically undertake then what has already pretty much sorted itself out now. The time wasn’t right. I just felt I would benefit greatly when I came back with the goods… Yes, we’re definitely going to do the old stuff that you’re familiar with, yes, we’re going to do an overview of the career but that is going to be bolstered by basically me presenting to you the case for why I have been away for so long, why it was worth it and why I’m so glad that we are here tonight together because w’re about to mutually go into another space that I believe the future will say that was an important tour.”