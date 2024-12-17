Sankta Lucia: Festival of Light brings together UK-based Scandinavians in York to celebrate St Lucy's Day

St Lucy was martyred for her Christianity in Sicily in the fourth century, and in northern Europe her festival celebrates the bringing of light during the darkness of winter.

The Chorus Pictor and Friends provided the music while Alida Freding led the procession through the nave representing St Lucy.

She wore a crown of candles to symbolise a halo.

The choir wore red sashes over their robes to symbolise the martyr’s blood.

The service is run as a partnership between York Minster and York Anglo-Scandinavian Society (YASS).

In Sweden, Lucia is one of the most significant traditions in the calendar, a symbol and celebration of light and a part of the Advent season.

Her name and story reached Sweden along with Christianity and she remained popular even after the Reformation as the bringer of light during the long darkness of winter.

