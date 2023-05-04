All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
20 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
25 minutes ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
1 hour ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
2 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
2 hours ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
17 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap

Scarborough Open Air Theatre plans to build two new bar buildings

A plan to build two new bar buildings at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre will be decided on by North Yorkshire Council’s planning committee next week.

Anttoni James Numminen
By Anttoni James Numminen
Published 4th May 2023, 10:46 BST

Two new permanent bar buildings are being proposed for the Open Air Theatre as part of a plannned expansion of services at the venue which has capacity for 8,500 people.

The Scarborough and Whitby Area Planning Committee will vote on the proposal, which is recommended for approval, at its next meeting on Thursday, May 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, concerns have been raised that the body of water which would have to be filled in is likely to be home to the protected great crested newt.

Most Popular
    Scarborough's Open Air Theatre has a capacity for more than 8,000 visitors. (Photo: Cuffe and Taylor)Scarborough's Open Air Theatre has a capacity for more than 8,000 visitors. (Photo: Cuffe and Taylor)
    Scarborough's Open Air Theatre has a capacity for more than 8,000 visitors. (Photo: Cuffe and Taylor)

    According to a report prepared for the committee: “It is well known that the waterbodies in and around the Open Air Theatre are host to great crested newts (GCN) and their habitat.”

    Both the newts and their habitat are a European Protected Species protected by law and an initial ecological appraisal carried out by the applicant concluded that the pond “is likely to be GCN habitat”.

    The plan proposes the construction of a 5m by 15m flat-roofed permanent bar building which would be formed from a timber-clad shipping container, on the southern edge of the audience standing area.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A 10m by 15m flat-roofed permanent bar building is also proposed for the northern edge of the audience standing area and would include a rooftop ‘VIP’ viewing area enclosed by railings.

    The filling in of a pond to the north of the existing audience standing area would facilitate the development of the VIP bar with the infilling finished in tarmac.

    Additionally, the plan also proposes the laying of a concrete hardstand to the rear of the stage area as well as the widening of the footpath opposite the kiosks to the north of the audience area by approximately 2m.

    No objections have been made by the Highway Authority or the council’s environmental health team.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Although the North Yorkshire Police designing out crime officer did raise concerns about the width of the staircase leading to the bar roof viewing terrace, its widening has been added to the required conditions.

    The plan, which was originally put forward by Scarborough Council but is now being proposed by North Yorkshire Council as the succeeding authority, did not receive any comments from the consulted ecologist.

    The planning authority’s report states that the infilled pond could support “only a small population of greater crested newts and limited habitat relative to the theatre site as a whole”.

    It concludes that the development will “not undermine the favourable conservation status of the newts” and is recommended for approval subject to conditions.

    Related topics:Scarborough Council