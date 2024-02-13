Scarborough Open Air Theatre: Record breaking ticket sales last year with more than 100,000 guests

The Open Air Theatre in Scarborough broke its ticket sales record last year and had the “best season since reopening” according to newly released figures from the council-owned venue.

In 2023, the OAT welcomed 104,077 guests across 18 shows and the number of shows is set to increase this year, with a variety of improvements and upgrades also planned. Last year’s season saw the level of ticket sales go up by 15.4 per cent on the previous year.

The number of shows has “already risen by 50 per cent since 2021” and the goal for 2024 is to host 20 shows, which would be the most since the venue’s reopening. The venue will also continue to enhance its offering with planned improvements to the facilities, according to a report by North Yorkshire Council which retains ownership of the venue.

A number of upcoming improvements this year include the expansion of the lake area through infilling, providing more space for concessions as well as upgraded concessions featuring new bars.

The construction of two new bars at the OAT was approved by Scarborough councillors last May despite concerns about an impact on wildlife in the area. Other new features include enhancing venue security with the installation of two additional CCTV cameras, bringing the total to 22.

North Yorkshire Council Said that “considerations are underway” for the implementation of a hostile vehicle mitigation (HVM) plan at the north gate.

“This counter terrorism measure aims to safeguard the north entrance, mirroring the protective measures already in place at the south entrance,” the authority said.