Scouting For Girls among music highlights at West Yorkshire tennis tournament

Scouting For Girls.

ILKLEY Lawn Tennis & Squash Club have completed the line-up for their Beyond The Baseline schedule.

The musical element of the Lexus Ilkley Open will go alongside the top-class action from June 7-14 at the north’s top tennis tournament.

Already announced for the pre-Wimbledon grass court tournament were Scouting For Girls.

The band will play Ilkley Lawn Tennis & Squash Club on Friday, June 6 – the day before the pre-Wimbledon grass-court tournament starts

Formed in 2005 by London childhood friends Roy Stride (vocals, piano, guitar), Greg Churchouse (bass guitar) and James Rowlands (drums; replaced by Pete Ellard in 2005), Scouting For Girls have had eight top-40 singles, two albums that have charted in the UK’s top two, sold over 4 million records and been nominated for four BRIT awards and one Ivor Novello award.

The first album, Scouting For Girls, reached No 1 on the UK album chart in 2008 and their second album,Everybody Wants To Be on TV, peaked at No 2 in 2010.

This Ain’t A Love Song, from their second album, was the No 1 single in the UK for two weeks and won a BRIT award for best British single in 2011, while they have released a further five albums, the latest of which was The Place We Used To Meet, released in October 2023.

Skinny Living will accompany Scouting For Girls on June 6 (6pm-10.30pm), and tickets for that are priced from £37.50 to £115.

Rik Smith, club chairman at Ilkley Lawn Tennis & Squash Club, said: “It has always been our intention to complement the tennis tournament with a music festival to create this full day out for a spectator, encompassing tennis and music with a great family atmosphere.

“We have always had music as part of the tournament, and if it rains in the UK, which if often does, we want to keep spectators on site so throughout the week (the tournament finishes on Saturday, June 14) so whenever there are rain delays there will be music via local musicians.”

Adding to the music on the J Lindeberg Stage from June 6-15, on the clubs hard courts, are famous DJ Chris Moyles and his 90s Hangover, the Ibiza In Symphony Orchestra, plus a silent disco and Ed Sheeran tribute act.

Moyles – one of the best-known DJs around – will play the biggest hits and tunes from the 1990s, including indie, rock, pop and dance.

Expected from the former Radio 1 DJ, who now plies his trade on Radio X, are songs from Britney to Blur and Pulp to Prodigy, and pretty much everything in between.

Ibiza In Symphony Orchestra, which could be a 10, 16 or 21-piece orchestra, includes some of the finest musicians in the world, and you can expect to dance the night away to electronic beats, live instruments and soaring vocals as Ibiza comes to Ilkley.

The Silent Disco Kings will be in action on Thursday, June 12 (7pm-10pm), with tickets a mere £10, while Moyles will appear the following day (8.30pm-10.30pm), when tickets will be £28.

Wrapping up the ten-day musical extravaganza are Ibiza In Symphony on Saturday, June 14 (8.30pm-10pm), when tickets will also be £28.

Anyone who has purchased a ticket for Scouting For Girls by Wednesday, April 30 there is the chance for the winner and three friends to be upgraded to VIP hospitality for their concert on June 6.