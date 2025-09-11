Serengeti joins Ceiling Demons for rap night in Leeds

By Tom Newton
Published 11th Sep 2025, 14:01 BST
Serengeti.placeholder image
Serengeti.
The US underground rapper brings his atmospheric wordplay to an intimate venue in West Yorkshire, thanks to a local hip-hop group.

Yorkshire rap duo Ceiling Demons return to Leeds on Tuesday September 16 at The Lending Rooms, bringing not only their brand of atmospheric rap and poetry but with US underground rapper Serengeti in tow from Chicago.

The evening will be an opportunity to see Serengeti perform his latest single Story Try, as well as his wealth of work culled from his discography, such as Tired Coach and Dennehy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Psy and Dan Demon are known for supporting US rap artists, having brought Serengeti’s Fake Four label alumni Ceschi with them for a blistering set at Hyde Park Book Club in Leeds a few years back.

A chance to witness a rapper whom has collaborated with the likes of Open Mike Eagle and Kenny Segal amongst others, Leeds’s Lending Room will be the perfect setting for an intimate hip-hop show. Further support comes from Faithful Johannes and Neocia.

https://www.songkick.com/concerts/42754835-serengeti-at-lending-room?utm_source=1471&utm_medium=partner

Related topics:LeedsWest YorkshireCoachChicago
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice