Serengeti joins Ceiling Demons for rap night in Leeds

Serengeti.

The US underground rapper brings his atmospheric wordplay to an intimate venue in West Yorkshire, thanks to a local hip-hop group.

Yorkshire rap duo Ceiling Demons return to Leeds on Tuesday September 16 at The Lending Rooms, bringing not only their brand of atmospheric rap and poetry but with US underground rapper Serengeti in tow from Chicago.

The evening will be an opportunity to see Serengeti perform his latest single Story Try, as well as his wealth of work culled from his discography, such as Tired Coach and Dennehy.

Psy and Dan Demon are known for supporting US rap artists, having brought Serengeti’s Fake Four label alumni Ceschi with them for a blistering set at Hyde Park Book Club in Leeds a few years back.