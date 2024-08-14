“Shake it off” in “Style” with the ultimate Taylor Swift experience coming to Doncaster

It’s been an incredible summer of racing and music at Doncaster Racecourse, and the grand finale is set to end with a bang on August 17 with a Taylor Swift Tribute featuring Kaylie, as she takes on the persona of the biggest pop star in the world.

The queen of pop herself will be putting on a show stopping performance in London on the same night in what will be a double whammy of Swifties uniting in both the North and the South of the country, singing and dancing deep into the night.

This follows a string of breathtaking performances in other UK cities including Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and Dublin that left fans astounded.

Tickets for the “Eras” tour are considered as gold dust that over 4.3 million lucky fans have managed to purchase to see the popstar dazzle crowds in the UK and beyond. The mission of securing tickets sent fans into a craze and meant many missed out on booking their place at one of the shows.

Kaylie Malone as Taylor Swift

Those that missed out can head to Doncaster Racecourse this Saturday to experience the next best thing. Kaylie encapsulates the essence of T-Swift and will be wearing handmade replica tour outfits and performing an impressive setlist that includes some of Taylor’s biggest hits, promising a night to remember for the Swifties.

There will also be 6 thrilling races to excite punters and then it’s over to Kaylie to perform a catalogue of songs that fans know “All Too Well”. Visit the website to check gate times and race times – www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk.

Individual tickets start at £24 per person which is five times more affordable than Taylor’s cheapest tickets and a staggering 36x more affordable than her most expensive.

What’s more, children 17-and-under go free when accompanied by an adult, and all booking and fulfillment fees for general admission have been removed for race days and events in 2024. Get your tickets at doncaster-racecourse.co.uk to make sure the kids don’t think it’s a ‘Cruel Summer’ (school summer holidays take place from late July until early September).

Kaylie Malone, Nottingham-based Taylor Swift tribute act, said: “It’s been absolutely crazy this year, what with Taylor being on tour and releasing an amazing new album. I can barely keep up with all the demand and interest so make sure to get down to Donny racecourse so we can create a ‘Love Story’ of our own!”.