After a daunting start forced by a medical emergency, the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter masters a debt to her anthemic heroes with sinewy bark and shrewd bite.

Just one song into her headline return to Leeds, proceedings grind to a halt for Sharon van Etten. A medical emergency in the middle of the crowd sees the singer-guitarist left to face the waiting game, perched on the cusp of the stage, her brow creased in concern. “I don't really know what to say,” she confesses.

It is not a problem on record. Narrative music always plays with pseudo-autobiographical colour, but few songwriters have harnessed the raw authenticity of genuine sentiment with the level of incisiveness that the New Jersey-born, Los Angeles-based native has delivered across the past decade-and-a-half-plus. Her craft has hit an open nerve for many throughout the years; this performance is received with a purity of admiration.

There is fresh collaborative spirit to be found however as she returns to the city’s O2 Academy. Now backed by the Attachment Theory, her new group assembled to pen and track her seventh album of the same name last year, the results push her sonic landscapes further to the fringes of her eighties synth-rock palate; a well-heeled refinement of the shivery goth-edged rhythms that lurk at the edge of her widescreen vistas.

On a bigger stage like this - tonight’s show is brought to West Yorkshire by Brudenell Presents - Van Etten masters the debt to her heroes in impressive fashion, given sinewy bark by her band to match the shrewd bite of her lyricism. In the hands of lesser artists, songs like Idiot Box, with its Joy Division-esque rattle, or the David Byrne-indebted dancefloor rhythms that sits behind Something Ain’t Right could be mimicry; live, they prove keenly hooky and insistently addictive.

Old-school fans are rewarded as the night rolls on however, with dips into a back catalogue of soundscapes drawn anew from the diverse colours of Blondie, LCD Soundsystem and Bruce Springsteen. Tarifa offers up a tribute to the late director David Lynch, who included Van Etten among his Twin Peaks: The Return revival players; Seventeen, all shimmering wall-of-sound anthemics, finds euphoric release in its beefy arena transformation.