Shed Seven will headline outdoor shows in Scarborough, Manchester and Leeds next summer.

Fresh from landing their second Number One album of the year, Shed Seven have announced their biggest ever headline show in their home county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

York’s very own indie heroes head to the Yorkshire coast next summer to play TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday June 14.

Shed Seven will be joined on the night at the 8,000-capacity seafront venue – the UK’s largest purpose-built open air concert arena – by special guests Jake Bugg and Cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am Friday October 11 from scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Singer Rick Witter said: “It’s been a dream of ours for sometime to head out to the coast to play Scarborough OAT. It’s a stunning and historic venue… Yorkshire’s very own Hollywood Bowl!

“2024 has been an amazing year for us. We’ve had our first number one album, sold out shows across the land and now to announce our biggest ever headline show in Yorkshire – it doesn’t get much better!

“We can’t thank our fans enough and we want them to join us in Scarborough next summer for what will be a magical night at this incredibly special venue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band are riding a career high right now. In January, their sixth studio album, the critically acclaimed A Matter of Time debuted at Number One on the official UK Album Charts.

Jake Bugg.

Then, just last week, they celebrated as Liquid Gold – a sensational album which revisits and reimagines iconic tracks from their glorious 30-plus year career – hit top spot on its first week of release.

It has been an incredible 30-year journey for Shed Seven which leads them to a headline show next summer at Scarborough OAT. The band are one of the UK’s most beloved with six sensational studio albums and a string of anthems that are engrained into the nation’s psyche.

Together with their Scarborough date, Shed Seven have also announced two further live dates – Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on July 4 and Leeds Millennium Square on July 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is now 12 years since special guest Jake Bugg burst onto the scene at the age of just 17. His self-titled debut album was nominated for the Mercury prize and sold almost 900,000 copies, driven by the success of breakthrough single Lightning Bolt.

Cast.

Bugg remains the youngest male artist to debut at Number One in the UK album charts.

With five Top 10 albums and a decade of sold-out tours under his belt, Bugg released A Modern Day Distraction – 2024’s return to his roots on a shamelessly rock-driven album. It is a record that turns up the noise while shining a light on the injustice he’s seen dealt to the family and friends he grew up with at home in Nottingham.

Indie legends Cast will open the show with their high-octane brand of indie rock. The Liverpool hitmakers – whose Top 10 singles include such timeless anthems as Fine Time, Sandstorm, Walkaway, Free Me, Flying and Live The Dream – released their new album Love Is The Call to widespread critical acclaim earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noel Gallagher once described watching Cast play live as “a religious experience”, and the band – John Power (guitar/vocals), Liam ‘Skin’ Tyson (lead guitar), Keith O’Neill (drums) and Jay Lewis (bass) – remain one of the UK’s most exciting live acts.

Shed Seven join Scottish rock legends Texas and global rock sensations The Script as headliners for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

A record-breaking 114,000 tickets were sold for this summer’s 18 Scarborough OAT headline shows from the likes of Jess Glynne, Simple Minds, Anne-Marie, Fatboy Slim, Paul Weller, Deacon Blue, Korn, Becky Hill, Tom Jones, Madness, James and comedian Bill Bailey.

TK Maxx has joined Scarborough Open Air Theatre, and promoters Cuffe and Taylor as the presenting partner, underscoring its continued support of the arts and local communities.