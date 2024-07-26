Sheffield band Beachcomber are playing at Tramlines. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

After recently supporting Toploader at The Leadmill, the quartet are hoping Tramlines will spur them on even further.

Forming in 2018 whilst all studying at university in Sheffield, Beachcomber made up of long time friends Nick Hibbert, Liam Sparkes, Ollie Brocklehurst and Jim Dyson are thrilled to be playing at Tramlines Festival, a goal they have aspired to, but had sadly eluded them until now.

The quartet who are based in Sheffield’s emerging Kelham Island, are an indie dream-pop band with a real unique sound-think wistful vocals, dreamy guitars and contemplative, meaningful lyrics.

Although not originally from Sheffield, frontman Nick Hibbert now calls Sheffield his home and was thrilled when the band found out they were playing at the iconic hometown festival. “It was something we really wanted to aim for. We wanted to get on a major festival as a goal, but playing at Tramlines in our hometown is that bit more special.”

The band released an EP in 2022 and shortly after, they were asked to support Toploader at a sold out show at The Leadmill, demonstrating their broad appeal on a larger scale.

The band have released a flurry of singles which have been extremely well received. The band’s latest song, Heartache Rules, sees them pivot a little with their sound.

“It was a change in sound for us, a little softer and a matured sound and shows that we can adapt,” drummer Liam Sparkes admits.

“They are my most direct lyrics. I try to make them a little more universal so that you can perceive it how you want, but the latest one is a little more direct, there’s no hiding it’s a heartbreak song,” Hibbert laughs.

The band take to the Network stage as part of the Fringe at Tramlines on Saturday afternoon (2.30pm) before heading to Hillsborough Park on Sunday where they will be on The Library Stage at 2.55pm.

“We are excited to see where our journey takes us after Tramlines. We hope people come down and give us a chance, maybe just pop along on a whim and see what we are all about.”

“I think after getting this Tramlines slot, it will hopefully open up the doors to other festivals and get our name out there a little more. A festival in Spain or France would be nice,” Hibbert chuckles.