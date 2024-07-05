Sheffield children and world's oldest club help to create new Euro 2024 anthem

The song, which is free to stream, was also performed live by children in the charity’s Youth Theatre of Sanctuary, at the Fan City fan zone on Devonshire Green, Sheffield city centre.

Stand & Be Counted is the UK’s first theatre company of sanctuary, working with refugees, new migrants and asylum seekers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Tomlinson, joint CEO, said: “We are incredibly proud of the children in our youth theatre for standing up for sanctuary, and performing the song they created in front of an appreciative crowd of football fans.

A new Euro 2024 anthem created by Sheffield youngsters and a city football club has now been released as a limited edition vinyl.

“Around The World is all about celebrating Sheffield as both the home of football and the city of sanctuary. I’d like to say a huge thanks to everyone who has downloaded the song so far.

“As England play the quarter final tomorrow, we’ve also released the song in a special collector’s edition on vinyl.”

England will play Switzerland in Düsseldorf hoping to make the semi-finals where they would face either Turkey or Netherlands on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Southgate’s team have so far had a series of underwhelming performances.

Switzerland, by contrast, have been in excellent form and beat Euro 2020 champions Italy in the previous round.

Around The World was released on June 14, to coincide with the start of the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany and Refugee Week.

It is the latest exciting project from the youth theatre, which hoped it would reach number one in the charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group meets every Saturday in Sheffield to work on a huge variety of creative ideas, from designing video games to shadow puppet shows.

Musician Ed Waring helped the group to record their song alongside a full creative team.

Then the team united with Sheffield FC to film their video, which features the grounds, kit and fans of the club founded in 1857.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And their performance at Fan City was part of the lineup for Sheffield’s vibrant Migration Matters Festival, which is part of Refugee Week.

While its main aim is to celebrate the positive impact of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers, it launched a climate strand last year which was expanded for 2024.