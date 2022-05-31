Shiptonthorpe’s popular Folk in the Field Festival to make a welcome return following a two-year hiatus

The fifth Folk in the Field Festival will be held on Saturday, June 25 following a two-year hiatus. Photo submitted

The fifth staging of the festival takes place on Saturday, June 25 at the playing fields in the village and will feature appearances from two new faces – Rachel Makena and Listening Club.

The Nick Rooke Band, Edwina Hayes and The Jon Palmer Acoustic Band will also be back at the festival.

The sound manager and compère for the evening will be Driffield’s cigar box maestro Dogfinger Steve.

Organisers are hosting the event to raise funds for various Shiptonthorpe village projects, including the church, the village hall and the playing fields.

The folk festival follows a traditional daytime fete featuring a dog show, produce competitions, classic cars, stalls, live entertainment and children’s games.

Entrance to the fete is free and the gates open at 11am.

The chair of the committee in charge of organising the event Sue Beadle said preparations are coming together nicely for what will be a fantastic music event.

She said: “Following a two-year gap, the committee is excited to be hosting this event again. We have been planning it since before Christmas, so it’s wonderful that it’s generated so much interest from the musicians, festival goers and local businesses interested in supporting us.

“We’d love to see as many faces as possible as our invitation extends far wider than the immediate area – everyone is welcome.

“We’d love to raise enough money to be able to hold a festival again next year, as well as to donate some money to village causes.”

The gates for the Folk in the Field Festival open at 5pm for a 6pm start with entertainment scheduled until 11pm.

There will be food stalls and a beer festival, featuring over 10 beers and ciders from the Goodmanham Arms.