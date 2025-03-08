Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Kent, he came to Leeds 50 years ago and became very much an adopted Yorkshireman.

He found it so difficult to turn down invitations to conduct performances or to play at friends’ events that he was notorious for getting himself double-booked.

Such was his charm and his skill at extricating himself that it became regarded as somewhat endearing.

Simon Lindley pictured in 2008 at Leeds Town Hall

His musical abilities as an organist, teacher, conductor and composer were highly regarded.

His passion for musical and, particularly, choral excellence sometimes made him a hard taskmaster but his warmth and enthusiasm ensured that no-one bore grudges.

Even before coming to Leeds as the Master of Music at the Parish church – now the Minster – he held a number of important organist positions first in London and then in St Albans.

He remained in charge of music at the Minster through to his retirement in 2016.

Outside Leeds he was in demand for the Albert Hall Proms and for overseas tours.

Friends of his understood that he was solicited for a number of cathedral posts but loyalty kept him in Leeds at the heart of its music scene for half a century.

His leading role in so many musical activities in Leeds and Yorkshire were a key contribution to the city’s high cultural reputation.

In 1976 he was appointed Leeds City Organist and was Senior Lecturer in Music at the Leeds Polytechnic (now Leeds Beckett University), 1976-87.

From 1987 to 2011 he was Senior Assistant Music Officer at Leeds City Council. During that period he wrote many erudite programme notes for Town Hall concerts, many of which contained at least one curious fact about the composer or the piece being performed known only to him.

Mr Lindley was the Music Director of the Minster-based St Peter’s Singers from 1977 to 2020. He also spent many years as Chorus Master to the Halifax Choral Society and the Leeds Philharmonic Society.

He was also for a time the conductor of the Sheffield Bach Choir and the Doncaster Choral Society.

Even whilst undertaking these leading directing roles Lindley continued to perform numerous solo and orchestral organ roles, including many lunchtime recitals at the Leeds Town Hall.

He was particularly interested in the restoration of church organs and would spend time travelling to village churches to advise and to test elderly instruments. For the past twenty-five years he lived in the Moravian settlement at Fulneck in Leeds.

The affection for Simon Lindley extended beyond his formal musical roles. He was an active Rotarian and Mason. He regularly responded to requests to appear at informal venues at which he would provide ‘light’ musical interludes which were often his own compositions.

Despite his elevated background and BBC English he had the ability to converse with everyone no matter what the circumstances. He would take choristers into the Leeds Market for Christmas carols - a setting where he was clearly well known to stall holders.

Also together with Matthew Sims, the city’s Music Officer, he wheeled a piano around the city for the Pub Piano Competition.

Mr Lindley had three sons and a daughter.