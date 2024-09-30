The Piece Hall is set to play host to Scottish rock icons in 2025.

Simple Minds and Texas will bring their unmistakable sound to Halifax next summer when they both headline TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

Simple Minds will make their The Piece Hall debut on Monday July 7, while Texas will head to Halifax on Friday July 25.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday October 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simple Minds and Texas will bring their unmistakable sound to Halifax next summer when they both headline TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simple Minds are one of the most successful bands to ever come from the UK, selling more than 60 million records worldwide and having number one singles on both sides of the Atlantic.

Demand to see them perform such iconic hits as Promised You a Miracle, Glittering Prize, Someone Somewhere in Summertime, Waterfront, Alive and Kicking, Sanctify Yourself and Don’t You Forget About Me has grown year on year, with the band consistently acclaimed as one of the best live bands of their generation.

Over the past decade the band – Jim Kerr (vocals), Charlie Burchill (guitars, keyboards), Gordy Goudie (acoustic guitar), Ged Grimes (bass), Cherisse Osei (drums), and Sarah Brown (vocals), and recent addition to the band Erik Ljunggren (keys) – have rekindled the magic that made them a vital artistic force in their early days.

The band’s 2015 album Big Music was described by MOJO magazine as “their best album in 30 years”, and 2018’s Walk Between Worlds saw Simple Minds play their largest US tour to date while 2022’s Direction Of The Heart gave the band another Top Five album in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simple Minds ©Dean Chalkley

Following on from their critically acclaimed sold-out UK arena tour, Texas will be bringing their popular, crowd loving live show to The Piece Hall on Friday July 25.

Fronted by Sharleen Spiteri, Texas will showcase five decades of music from the worldwide classic I Don’t Want A Lover to the modern-day hits of Mr Haze and Keep on Talking.

With more than 40 million albums sold, their songs continue to resonate with fans across the world including the ever popular Say What You Want, Summer Son and Inner Smile.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Simple Minds and Texas here to The Piece Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Texas

“Simple Minds are one of the UK’s most beloved bands. Their incredible live shows are packed with anthems fans know and love. Likewise, Texas have produced hit after hit over the last four decades and remain a must-see live band.

“I cannot wait to see these iconic bands light up our incredible venue next summer."

Simple Minds and Texas join Irish pop rockers The Script who were last week announced as the first headliners revealed for summer 2025.

Grade I listed, The Piece Hall originally opened in 1779 for the trading of ‘pieces’ of cloth produced by Yorkshire’s famous woollen mills and is the only remaining Georgian cloth hall in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now an award-winning contemporary cultural, heritage and live entertainment destination, The Piece Hall has welcomed more than 16 million visitors through its historic gates since it re-opened in 2017 and its iconic courtyard makes for a truly unique concert experience.