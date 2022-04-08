Simple Minds at Leeds's First Direct Arena: Stage times, setlist and support acts

The Scottish rock band remain remain one of the UK’s most successful bands, having achieved five No.1 albums and eight Top 10 singles at home, as well as landing numerous chart-topping positions around the world.
Having sold 60 million albums, they’ve packed the world’s biggest venues and played the American leg of Live Aid in 1985 and the Nelson Mandela tribute concert in 1988.
The band are touring the UK and hit Leeds this evening as part of the 40 Years of Hits and More.
The band have been usually hitting the stage around 8pm so far on the tour. There is no support act. Simple Minds have been playing for around 90 minutes.
In terms of the setlist, this what the band have been playing so far, with the set split into two, followed by an encore.
Set one:
Act of Love
I Travel
Celebrate
Glittering Prize
Promised You a Miracle
Book of Brilliant Things
Up on the Catwalk
Hunter and the Hunted
Love Song
Belfast Child
Set two
Theme For Great Cities
Waterfront
She's a River
Dolphins
Once Upon a Time
Someone Somewhere in Summertime
See the Lights
All the Things She Said
Don't You (Forget About Me)
Let It All Come Down
New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)
Encore:
Speed Your Love to Me
(Sarah Brown & Berenice Scott vocals)
Alive and Kicking
Sanctify Yourself