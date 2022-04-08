Simple Minds at Leeds's First Direct Arena: Stage times, setlist and support acts

The Scottish rock band remain remain one of the UK’s most successful bands, having achieved five No.1 albums and eight Top 10 singles at home, as well as landing numerous chart-topping positions around the world.

Having sold 60 million albums, they’ve packed the world’s biggest venues and played the American leg of Live Aid in 1985 and the Nelson Mandela tribute concert in 1988.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band are touring the UK and hit Leeds this evening as part of the 40 Years of Hits and More.

Simple Minds

The band have been usually hitting the stage around 8pm so far on the tour. There is no support act. Simple Minds have been playing for around 90 minutes.

In terms of the setlist, this what the band have been playing so far, with the set split into two, followed by an encore.

Set one:

Act of Love

I Travel

Celebrate

Glittering Prize

Promised You a Miracle

Book of Brilliant Things

Up on the Catwalk

Hunter and the Hunted

Love Song

Belfast Child

Set two

Theme For Great Cities

Waterfront

She's a River

Dolphins

Once Upon a Time

Someone Somewhere in Summertime

See the Lights

All the Things She Said

Don't You (Forget About Me)

Let It All Come Down

New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)

Encore:

Speed Your Love to Me

(Sarah Brown & Berenice Scott vocals)

Alive and Kicking