Singer-songwriter Lady Nade set to perform live at Pocklington Arts Centre

Singer-songwriter Lady Nade will perform live at PAC on Saturday, October 15. Photo courtesy of Joseph Branston

Now, after supporting folk legends Spiers and Boden at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) in 2021, Lady Nade is returning to the award-winning venue on Saturday, October 15 to headline.

PAC manager Dave Parker said: “Lady Nade’s last appearance at PAC last October created a real buzz amongst our audience, with many coming away from the show blown away by her performance as the special guest of Spiers and Boden.

“So, we are of course incredibly excited to be welcoming her back to the venue and putting her centre stage for what we know will be a fantastic night of live music in a unique intimate setting. I would recommend people snap up their tickets fast or risk missing out!”

The forced stillness of the pandemic gave Lady Nade a prolific outpouring of creativity and words which she has formed into her third album ‘Willing’, a collection of stories about love and friendship, both regular subjects that feature in her work.

Her songs explore self and loneliness, emotions which are brought to audiences with a sense of finding and losing these feelings during this strangest of times.

Tickets for Lady Nade live at PAC on Saturday, October 15, at 8pm are £14 each and are on sale now.