Sound of Summer: Blondie, Bryan Adams and Annie Mac - your chance to win tickets in our new competition

Artists visiting the Piece Hall in June include Sheryl Crow, Annie Mac and Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

Crowded House and Grace Jones will also take to the stage in June.

Rounding out the first batch of gigs is Bryan Adams on June 23 - with tickets to this show completely sold out already.

Blondie was formed 50 years ago this year in 1974 by Debbie Harry and Chris Stein.

Their hit ‘Call me’ topped the singles chart in the 1980s and was used on the soundtrack to American Gigolo.

The band reformed in 1998 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Bryan Adams was one of the most successful acts of the 1980s.

His songs have been featured in more than 100 soundtracks and ‘(Everything I do) I do it for you’ was a global hit.

