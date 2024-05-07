Sound of Summer: Win tickets to see acts all Summer with TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall
The new partnership will offer our subscribers the fortnightly opportunity to enter a competition to win tickets of their choice to a huge array of shows this Summer.
In June, acts including Blondie, Sheryl Crow, Bryan Adams and Nile Rodgers & CHIC are set to perform in Halifax.
Annie Mac is also set to bring her highly coveted ‘Before Midnight’ tour to town in June.
This July, Loyle Carner is set to take to the stage with other gigs including IDLES, Rick Astley and Ministry of Sound.
In August, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will open the month before Richard Ashcroft, Korn and McFly all visit Halifax in the following fortnight.
Later in the month, PJ Harvey, Pixies and Status Quo are due to perform - with The Streets, Fatboy Slim and Jungle rounding out the month.
To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the show of your choice, subscribe to the Yorkshire Post and use the same email address to enter the competition here.
On a fortnightly basis, a new competition will run for the upcoming shows - running throughout the summer.
This offer is in partnership with TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall and Cuffe & Taylor.
