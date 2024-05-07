Sound of Summer: Win tickets to see acts all Summer with TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall

The new partnership will offer our subscribers the fortnightly opportunity to enter a competition to win tickets of their choice to a huge array of shows this Summer.

There has never been a better chance to join the Yorkshire Post as a subscriber with our hard-hitting investigations on Teeside, Loan Charge Scandal updates and the latest from Yorkshire CCC all covered in our premium articles.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We also have a range of puzzles and newsletters exclusive to our subscribers available both online and on our app.

In June, acts including Blondie, Sheryl Crow, Bryan Adams and Nile Rodgers & CHIC are set to perform in Halifax.

Annie Mac is also set to bring her highly coveted ‘Before Midnight’ tour to town in June.

This July, Loyle Carner is set to take to the stage with other gigs including IDLES, Rick Astley and Ministry of Sound.

In August, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will open the month before Richard Ashcroft, Korn and McFly all visit Halifax in the following fortnight.

The Piece Hall

Later in the month, PJ Harvey, Pixies and Status Quo are due to perform - with The Streets, Fatboy Slim and Jungle rounding out the month.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the show of your choice, subscribe to the Yorkshire Post and use the same email address to enter the competition here.

On a fortnightly basis, a new competition will run for the upcoming shows - running throughout the summer.

Support our work with a subscription and you will have access to our full range of premium stories, exclusives and our brand new app on the Google and Apple stores for the best way to read our content with less adverts.

For all of our subscription offers, visit: https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/subscriptions

This offer is in partnership with TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall and Cuffe & Taylor.

Once you have subscribed or if you are already a subscriber, click here to visit the competition page.