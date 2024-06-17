Sound of Summer: How to win tickets to acts including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at The Piece Hall
Richard Ashcroft and The Stranglers are also set to take to the stage, with Ministry of Sound Ellie Sax and Friends rounding out the list.
Noel Gallagher is best known as the primary songwriter, lead guitarist and co-lead vocalist of Oasis and is known as one of the most successful British songwriters of all time.
Richard Ashcroft was the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the alternative rock band The Verve - with huge hit ‘Bittersweet Symphony’.
In May 2019, Ashcroft received the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music.
For your chance to win a pair of tickets to any of the shows mentioned above, visit our website and enter if you are a subscriber to the Yorkshire Post.
Support our work with a subscription and you will have access to our full range of premium stories, exclusives and our brand new app on the Google and Apple stores for the best way to read our content with less adverts.
For all of our subscription offers, visit: https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/subscriptions
This offer is in partnership with TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall and Cuffe & Taylor.
