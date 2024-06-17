Sound of Summer: How to win tickets to acts including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at The Piece Hall

In the fourth competition of our Summer partnership with The Piece Hall in Halifax in collaboration with TK Maxx, we are excited to offer the chance to win tickets to a host of shows including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Richard Ashcroft and The Stranglers are also set to take to the stage, with Ministry of Sound Ellie Sax and Friends rounding out the list.

Noel Gallagher is best known as the primary songwriter, lead guitarist and co-lead vocalist of Oasis and is known as one of the most successful British songwriters of all time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Ashcroft was the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the alternative rock band The Verve - with huge hit ‘Bittersweet Symphony’.

In the fourth competition of our Summer partnership with The Piece Hall in Halifax in collaboration with TK Maxx, we are excited to offer the chance to win tickets to a host of shows including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

In May 2019, Ashcroft received the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to any of the shows mentioned above, visit our website and enter if you are a subscriber to the Yorkshire Post.

Support our work with a subscription and you will have access to our full range of premium stories, exclusives and our brand new app on the Google and Apple stores for the best way to read our content with less adverts.

For all of our subscription offers, visit: https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/subscriptions