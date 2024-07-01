Sound of Summer: Win tickets to see Korn, Status Quo, McFly and more

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 1st Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 09:38 BST
In the fifth competition of our Summer partnership with The Piece Hall in Halifax in collaboration with TK Maxx, we are excited to offer the chance to win tickets to a host of shows including Status Quo.

In this batch of shows, Jess Glynne, Korn and McFly are all set to take to the stage in Halifax.

Status Quo formed in 1962.

They have over 60 charting singles spanning across the decades including ‘In the army now’ and ‘Rockin’ All Over the World’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sound of Summer: Win tickets to see Korn, Status Quo, McFly and moreSound of Summer: Win tickets to see Korn, Status Quo, McFly and more
Sound of Summer: Win tickets to see Korn, Status Quo, McFly and more

McFly formed in 2003 named after the Back to the Future main character.

The band won a Brit Award and had a number of popular singles including ‘All About You’ and ‘5 Colours in Her Hair’.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to any of the shows mentioned above, visit our website and enter if you are a subscriber to the Yorkshire Post.

Click here to visit the landing page for the competition.

Support our work with a subscription and you will have access to our full range of premium stories, exclusives and our brand new app on the Google and Apple stores for the best way to read our content with less adverts.

For all of our subscription offers, visit:

https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/subscriptions

This offer is in partnership with TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall and Cuffe & Taylor.

Related topics:McFlyHalifaxTK MaxxJess Glynne

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.